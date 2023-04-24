With the recent arrival of warmer spring weather, I’ve been spending more time outdoors, and I am not alone. I’ve especially noticed an uptick in the number of cyclists on city streets and country roads the last few weeks. Lancaster County has active cyclists of all ages and many places to ride and explore on two wheels.

Local publications and websites highlight routes for cyclists that provide opportunities to ride recreational rail trails, bike through the city, pedal across covered bridges and experience rides in the country past Amish farms. We also have a variety of cycling clubs and organizations in our area that bring cyclists together for regular rides, tours, racing and camaraderie.

Beyond recreation and exercise, cycling provides a way to engage in volunteer service and raise funds to benefit cancer patients and programs that support their care in our area. An upcoming opportunity is the American Cancer Society’s PA Hope Ride Against Cancer, presented by Donegal Insurance Group, that is happening in Lancaster County on Sunday, May 21.

The PA Hope Ride is an annual fundraising and awareness-raising event focused on supporting the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodges and support programs for cancer patients. The Hope Lodges give cancer patients and their caregivers a place to stay for free if they have to travel away from home for cancer treatment.

The Lodges provide a home-like environment to stay where guests can focus on getting better and not have to worry about where to stay or how to pay.

The American Cancer Society’s support programs include information and referral services, support groups and transportation services for cancer patients. Half of the funds raised by the ride will support the nearest Hope Lodge, which is in Philadelphia, and the other half will go to supporting American Cancer Society programs. This is the 11th year for the ride, and in the previous 10 years the rides have raised over $1 million.

Get involved

More riders and volunteers are needed for the PA Hope Ride, which will begin at the Donegal Insurance Group Corporate Center at 1205 River Road, Marietta. On the day of the ride, registration starts at 7 a.m. and the first riders start at 8 a.m. There is still time to sign up to ride and volunteer.

Ride

Cyclists are encouraged to register to join this year’s ride. There are different routes available depending on your experience level, with route options ranging from a family-friendly route covering

7 1/2 miles to an experienced-rider route of 100 miles. Participants are challenged to raise funds through sponsors and to share the reason why they are riding.

For more information and to register, please visit tinyurl.com/PAHopeRideRegister.

Volunteer

Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of roles on the day of the ride. They are especially needed to help with check-in and registration, at the start and finish lines, at rest stops where riders get water and snacks, with rider support (including helping with simple bike repairs) and setup and take-down.

For more information and to register, please visit tinyurl.com/PAHopeRideVolunteer.

n Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.