Large-scale volunteering provides a unique way to get involved in service. This kind of volunteering involves the mobilization of large numbers of people to address a specific need or community project.

Volunteers engaged in large-scale projects have the capacity to work together to make a sizable impact and to witness firsthand the cumulative power they have. From my vantage point working with volunteers around Lancaster County, I have the privilege of seeing the collective impact volunteers make.

Volunteers who tend to serve as individuals or who work on a focused project may not always easily see the broad results of their service. By getting involved in a large-scale project, volunteers can have the opportunity to see the impact of their service more directly. Also, it’s hard to beat the energy and excitement of joining together with a large number of fellow volunteers on a project.

State Rep. Mike Sturla’s 12th Annual Back to School Event is coming in August, and preparation is underway for this large-scale volunteer effort. Each year hundreds of volunteers and dozens of community organizations come together to run this event that benefits local students and their families. The event is designed to be a single place where participating students and their families can get all the school supplies and information they need before the start of the upcoming school year.

Last year, nearly 1,500 students from the School District of Lancaster participated. At the event students receive backpacks, school supplies, uniforms and shoes, and information is available on state programs and services for children. Besides serving as a school supply distribution, the event also is a festival offering music, food, free haircuts, games and community activities for attendees. This year’s event will be noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, and will be held at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Students in grades K-8 are eligible to register, and the event is open to students who live in the School District of Lancaster, Manheim Township School District and Hempfield School District.

Community support is the foundation of the event’s success, and volunteer sign-ups are currently open to support this year’s event. This is a great volunteer opportunity for both groups and individuals. Volunteer groups and individual volunteers will make a meaningful contribution to the success of the event and will have the chance to meet other community-minded people in a festive environment. There is a range of available volunteer roles and a variety of times and days that volunteers are needed. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and a ticket to the Lancaster Barnstormers game that follows that evening. The ticket can also be used for a future Barnstormers game.

Volunteer needs

Event preparation

Volunteers are needed to assist with sorting and organizing supplies on Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21, and are also needed to help load supplies on trucks on Friday, Aug. 11.

Day of event

Volunteers are needed on Sunday, Aug. 13 to help with setup, traffic control, registration, activity stations and clean-up. Activity station volunteers can serve by helping distribute shoes and with face painting. Volunteer translators and interpreters are also needed, with all languages welcomed. Many of these roles offer different times to fit volunteer schedules.

After event

Volunteers are needed to help unload supplies the day after the event, Monday, Aug.14.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer please visit tinyurl.com/BackpackEvent.

Find more volunteer opportunities

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year. Be sure to visit us at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com regularly and sign up for updates as new volunteer opportunities are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of volunteerism and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.