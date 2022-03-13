For those who enjoy celebrations connected to food, March offers a variety of opportunities. From National Pi Day on March 14 (“3.14,” the mathematical symbol “pi” often celebrated with delicious “pie”) to St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with its traditional Irish food and beverages, eating is a welcome part of any celebration.

There are many people in our community who do not have adequate nutritious food. Hunger Free Lancaster, a community coalition of 40 nonprofit, private, faith-based, government and grassroots organizations, reported that 52,000 people in Lancaster County were food insecure in August 2021. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank reports that more than 50% of the families they serve include children.

If you’re looking for food-related volunteer opportunities, there are many to choose from:

— Systems Aligned in Learning is looking for volunteers to help deliver food to participating family child care centers. Volunteers will pick up food for their assigned child care center and coordinate with the care provider to drop off food that morning. Requirements include having a mid- to full-size SUV, pickup truck or van and the ability to pick up and carry up to 25-pound boxes. For more information or to register, go to: lanc.news/SAILVolunteer or contact hrotella2@lghealth.org.

— Community Action Partnership and Crispus Attucks Community Center are looking for volunteers to help at their Food Bank every second and fourth Wednesday between 10 a.m.

and 6 p.m. Volunteers will help unload the truck, organize the food and help with distribution to families. For more information, contact Brian Nguyen, communications manager, at bnguyen@caplanc.org or call 717-299-7388, ext. 3107.

— Meals on Wheels of Lancaster is looking for volunteers for a variety of food-related tasks including meal prep, meal packing, kitchen cleanup and delivery drivers. Contact volunteer@lancastermow.org for more details.

— Power Packs Project provides nutritious meals to school-age children and their families over weekends when school breakfast and lunch programs are unavailable. Volunteer opportunities include car loaders, warehouse inventory volunteers and warehouse truck driver. Child abuse, criminal and FBI clearances are required for all positions. For additional information, contact Annette at Annette@powerpacksproject.org or call 717-615-3784.

To search other volunteer opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Organizations’ volunteer coordinators should submit current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.