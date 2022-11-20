I attended Ephrata First United Methodist Church as a child, and quite vividly remember an event where my youth group camped outside in large cardboard refrigerator boxes to raise awareness for homelessness and collect food donations for local pantries.

I don’t think I could ever forget the feeling of lying on the ground, with corrugated cardboard and black macadam beneath me. We drank cocoa to keep warm, and were clothed in layers, but the cold was inescapable. It was relentless. All I could imagine was getting back to my warm home and my bed.

The reality of homelessness may not have felt as heavy to me back then, because I was young and didn’t see homelessness as an issue in my small town. Today, after having worked in homeless services for almost four years, the weight that comes with the work is something I feel quite often.

For our unhoused neighbors, winter months can be fatal. In the United States, approximately 700 individuals experiencing street homelessness die yearly due to exposure to the bitter cold. Due to exposure to extreme weather conditions, our neighbors experiencing homelessness have an average life expectancy of approximately 50 years of age — 20 years lower than average.

Because of hard-working organizations like ECHOS — Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services, Lancaster County has winter shelters ready to provide community members with a warm place to sleep during the cold months.

ECHOS will be opening its Elizabethtown Winter Shelter, located at 105 E. Washington St., for its eighth season on Monday, Dec. 5. Doors will remain open until Friday, April 7. The shelter is primarily volunteer run; 70 volunteer shifts are on the schedule each week.

Here’s how you can volunteer:

• Morning volunteers, 6-8:30 a.m. (tinyurl.com/ESMorningVolunteer).

Early birds are needed to wake up guests, prepare coffee, serve breakfast and check guests out. After all the shelter guests have left, the morning volunteers perform a quick cleanup. This is a great chance for someone who likes to wake up early and start their day by serving others.

• Evening greeter, 6-9 p.m. (tinyurl.com/ESEveningVolunteer).

Evening greeters welcome shelter guests as they arrive and check them in. The check-in includes security checks to ensure the safety of all guests. Volunteers escort guests to their designated bed and provide them with fresh linens. After everyone is in for the evening, the volunteers serve dinner and clean up before leaving for the night.

• Overnight, 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. (tinyurl.com/ESOvernight).

Most overnight shifts have a staff member on hand. As such, the overnight volunteer assists only if the overnight staff person needs help in the event of an emergency. A private room is available to the overnight volunteer where they can rest.

• Hot and ready meals, 6-6:30 p.m.(tinyurl.com/ESHotMeal).

Community members are called upon to prepare hot dinners for shelter guests to enjoy. These dinners can be dropped off between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and should serve anywhere from 15 to 40 guests on average.

• Cleaning crew, 9-11 a.m. (tinyurl.com/ESCleaningCrew).

Twice a week, volunteers come to the shelter to clean during times when guests are not present. This volunteer shift is great for a team who wants to get some team-building time completed.

If you are interested in covering a shift, but hesitate because you have more questions, the staff of ECHOS is happy to answer any questions you may have. Email volunteer@echos

lancaster.org with your inquiry.

United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year. Be sure to visit us at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com regularly and sign up for updates as new needs are submitted.

Julie Kennedy is the community initiatives manager for United Way of Lancaster County.