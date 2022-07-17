The “dog days of summer” are here. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, July 3 through Aug. 11 are the official “dog days.” Did you ever wonder where that phrase originated? It’s probably not what you think.

During this time period each year, Sirius, the Dog Star, can be found in the same region of the sky as the sun. Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Major, the “greater dog.” Ancient Romans believed that Sirius gave off heat of its own, adding to the sun’s warmth and making the summer days even hotter. We now know that summer’s heat is due to the tilt of the Earth; our Northern Hemisphere is impacted by the sun’s rays striking at a more direct angle and for a longer period each day, creating longer hotter days.

Summer temperatures and high humidity can be dangerous and even deadly, especially for children under 4, seniors over 65 and people with existing medical conditions.

Cooling stations

Lancaster County Office of Aging has established cooling stations across the county to assist seniors with an air-conditioned place to go when the temperatures are unbearable — three straight days of 90-degree heat and above or one day with a heat index of 105 degrees and above.

There is a need for volunteers in two capacities: people able to transport the elderly to a station and people willing to volunteer at a station to assist staff. Both of these opportunities need volunteers who are able to respond quickly and with limited warning.

Extreme heat causes more deaths each year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes, earthquakes and floods combined.

Heat-related illnesses range from heat cramps (brief, intermittent muscle spasms) to heat exhaustion (heavy sweating, rapid pulse, faintness or dizziness, nausea, headache) to heat stroke (body temperature of 104 degrees and above, confusion/agitation, nausea/vomiting, rapid shallow breathing, racing heart rate, headache).

Prevent these conditions by:

— Limiting exertion during the hottest part of the day.

— Wearing light-colored, lightweight clothing.

— Staying hydrated.

— Using sunscreen if you need to be outside.

— Never leaving children or pets inside a car.

— Avoiding the use of the oven or stove to prepare meals.

— Staying indoors in air conditioning (your home, the mall, the grocery store); don’t rely on fans as primary cooling devices.

If you would be willing to help our vulnerable neighbors, United Way of Lancaster County has taken on recruitment for volunteers like you who can do some light volunteering and possibly save lives. Information can be found at the following links:

— Cooling station volunteer staffing: bit.ly/3avHIoR.

— Volunteer transportation to cooling stations: bit.ly/3O57jmf.

To find other opportunities or register your organization’s volunteer needs, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.