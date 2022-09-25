Volunteering has become such an important part of my life since I realized the impact my time has on an organization that depends on volunteering as much as they do financial donations.

During a Day of Caring site visit, I walked into an active Challenger Football and Cheerleader League game at Calvary Church.

United Disabilities Services Foundation hosts the league, connecting children with differing abilities through flag football and cheer sports.

My intention was to check in on the volunteer team that signed up for the day and snap a few photos. A woman came up to me, and I introduced myself to her.

She said hello and then, “You’ll be buddying with Michael today.” I did not want to let her or this kid down, so I nodded my head. She went on to tell me I’d be catching the football for Michael, as he wasn’t able to on his own. I wanted to run out of the building; I have never successfully caught anything. It’s just not my calling.

Regardless, I jumped right in and had an amazing time with Michael. He was so happy to have me running alongside him and cheering him on.

At the end of the game, I was getting more comfortable, until one of the other adults told me, “Go long!” This was it; this was my movie-moment. I failed. Miserably. Until I looked down and saw a beaming, bright smile from Michael and I realized that I hadn’t failed at all. I was right where I needed to be that day, butterfingers and all.

United Disabilities Services Foundation was established in Lancaster County in 1965. Over the course of 55 years, the foundation has grown from a small nonprofit serving Lancaster County to one where neighbors with disabilities, veterans, and seniors across 40 counties access resources to enrich their lives.

Gift wrapping opportunity

Most Lancastrians are familiar with the bustling gift-wrap booth found in the former Sears wing, now named the Round One wing, at Park City Center. Since the doors opened in 1971, the foundation has been wrapping gifts in what is their largest fundraising event.

The booth opens on Black Friday and runs through Christmas Eve, and volunteers of all wrapping talent levels are welcome. Deb Showalter, the marketing manager at United Disabilities Services Foundation, laughed when recalling volunteers who are reluctant about wrapping presents at the beginning of their shift, who quickly became present aficionados at the end.

Two hundred volunteers will be recruited for the gift wrap booth this holiday season. Those interested in putting their wrapping skills to the test are welcome to sign up through the Get Connected volunteer portal on the United Way of Lancaster County’s website, uwlanc.galaxydigital.com.

Shifts are three to four hours long, and teams with up to eight individuals can assume a shift. Volunteers can be as young as 14, if accompanied by a guardian. Families, this is your chance to get some bonding time in!

To volunteer at the Gift Wrap Booth, visit bit.ly/UDSGiftWrapBooth.

For those interested in the Challenger Football and Cheerleading Program, which takes place between August and October, visit bit.ly/UDSChallengerLeague to sign up.

For those 18 and up, as you will be working with children, it is important to have proper clearances for this opportunity. Once you’ve signed up, a UDS staff member will contact you with instructions.

Since there are just a few games left, if you don’t get your clearances processed in time for this year, your help will be more than appreciated for next year’s season.

A correction

I would like to add a correction to my Sept. 11 column about the Quarryville Library tree-removal volunteer opportunity. The use of the word “rivals,” when describing the size of the building that houses the library, was not meant to mean that it is in competition with the other libraries in the Lancaster County Library System. In hindsight, this was not the appropriate word to use.

Additionally, the size of the library staff was misstated. The Quarryville Library employs four full-time employees and a part-time staff of seven.

Julie Kennedy is the community initiatives manager for United Way of Lancaster County.