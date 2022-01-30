January is traditionally a long, cold, dark month when people are hibernating and recovering from holiday celebrations and bills. My dad used to say that January was a month to “hunker down” and just get through.

Now that January is almost behind us, if you’re tired of hunkering down and have an interest in doing something positive in your community, volunteering is a wonderful activity that provides a warm glow for you and a meaningful impact for the organization you support.

In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., whose life and legacy we honored in January: “Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

Treasures Markets

Do you know about a hidden gem for working families in the middle of Lancaster? Treasures Markets provides access to fresh, affordable food and affordable home goods as well as employment opportunities and economic growth for the community.

The market, at 515 N. Franklin St., is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed Sundays.

This unique venue is a program of the Treasures of Hope Foundation, which brings together Water Street Mission, School District of Lancaster, IU13, Lighthouse Vocational Services, Spanish American Civic Association and Bright Side Opportunities Center, along with High Foundation and the Herr Family Foundation, to support basic needs.

Treasures Markets is looking for in-person volunteers — individuals, families and groups of up to 15 people — to assist with the following activities:

— Warehouse/backroom/processing: Help in the backroom to check in products and sort and apply price tags.

— In store/customer-facing: cashier, stocking shelves, merchandising, organizing products, checking shelf tags and prices.

— Clerical: Data entry, filing, creating signs.

— Cleaning.

For more information on these volunteering opportunities at Treasures Market, visit lanc.news/TreasuresMarkets or call 717-945-6567.

In addition to volunteers, Treasures is also looking for your “unwanted treasures.” Treasures Markets accepts donations of furniture, household goods and clothing at its warehouse and also offers curbside pickup at your home within a 25-mile radius of the store. Call or submit your pickup request through the website, treasuresmarkets.com/drop-offs.

To search other volunteer opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Organizations’ volunteer coordinators should submit current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org

Laurel Greer is community engagement associate for United Way of Lancaster County.