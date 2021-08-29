Our beloved Lancaster County, the one with 5,650 farm families that produce an internationally known harvest, which enables us to enjoy a farm-to-table way of life that swells our hearts with every accolade we receive, is also home to hungry babies, children, teenagers and adults.

According to Hunger Free Lancaster, a community coalition of 40 nonprofit, private, faith-based, government and grassroots organizations, there are 52,160 people who are food insecure in Lancaster County. That means there’s a group almost the size of the entire population of Lancaster city that doesn’t have consistent access to enough affordable, nutritious food for their household due to a lack of financial resources. Nearly 20,000 Lancaster children don’t know where or when they’ll find their next meal. And this was before COVID-19.

There is more to suffering from food insecurity than meets the eye. A report by Feeding America found that teens fear stigma around hunger and actively try to hide it as much as they can. Seniors may need to choose between food and medication. This stress manifests as chronic physical conditions, poor mental health, low grades and risky behaviors.

Fortunately, Lancaster County also has a robust safety net of nonprofit organizations dedicated to ensuring that in our land of plenty, everyone has enough to eat. You can help them help others. Search PA211East.org to find agencies near you where you can:

• Donate a most-needed healthy item at a food bank. By donating canned tuna, chicken, low-sodium beans, soup and vegetables and fruit in 100% juice; brown rice, dried beans and whole-grain pasta; and non-hydrogenated nut butters, you can help other live healthier lives.

• Organize, sort, pack, and distribute food for students and families in need.

• Prepare, serve and/or deliver a meal.

• Get your hands dirty planting, weeding and harvesting at Wittel Farm in Elizabethtown.

• Learn more about food insecurity. Contact Community Action Partnership to host a poverty simulation for your workplace or organization.

Also, remember that Lancaster Food Bank also accepts clothes, helping people save time with one-stop shopping. (Drop-offs are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 27 W. Clay St., beside Turkey Hill.)

Here are some urgent needs now:

• Spanish American Civic Association (SACA) needs volunteers to help during community meal preparation and distribution from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

• Meals on Wheels of Lancaster needs drivers and kitchen help to assist in the preparation and delivery of meals to our clients. There are multiple openings in the kitchen from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers are needed for deliveries, picking up meals between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. There are 30 routes to be covered starting from the Meals on Wheels 1085-B Manheim Pike location (times vary by up to two hours). Find out more at a 15- to 20-minute open/drop-in orientation 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday. Contact: volunteer@lancastermow.org or 717-392-4842.

• Ag Dayz at the Maze, sponsored by the Lancaster County Ag Council and Oregon Dairy, needs many volunteers Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9-11. Go to signup.com/go/BobEPRe for more details. Contact: Maria Forry at maria.forry@oregondairy.com.

To sign up for these or other opportunities, or to post a need for your agency, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Email questions to: volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Cindi Moses is executive vice president of United Way of Lancaster County.