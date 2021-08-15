These turbulent times offer an opportunity for self-reflection. What do I value? How do I spend my time? Do the people I spend time with energize or drain me? Am I on the right career path? If any of these answers are unsatisfying, what can be done?

Finding a fulfilling volunteer opportunity is a low-risk way to open the door to new experiences, new skills, new people and new friends.

Regardless of where you live or work in Lancaster County, there are nonprofit agencies near you that depend on volunteers to fulfill their mission, many of which are providing critical services to people in need.

Here are just a few of the current needs:

• North: Ephrata Area Social Services serves the Cocalico and Ephrata areas and is looking for help at the front assistance desk Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Tuesday mornings to answer phones, schedule the food bank and transportation services and perform other light administrative duties.

• South: New Hope Community Closet in Quarryville is looking for help with all day-to-day operations, including processing donations, running the register and providing great customer service. Hours are flexible.

• East: Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs help, including organizing and sorting donations, cleaning, pricing items, assisting customers in the store at varying hours and days and more. No experience is required!

• West: United Churches Elizabethtown Area is looking for volunteers to help with the construction of the new social services building on the Community Place on Washington campus every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The next volunteer day will be Aug. 21. No experience is necessary. Volunteers clean, paint or do whatever needs to be done at the time.

• Lancaster City: Volunteer ushers are needed during Barnstormers games at Clipper Magazine Stadium to welcome fans and show them to their seats. Each shift is approximately three hours.

• Countywide: Individuals, agencies, and businesses are encouraged to be a part of our 30th Annual Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11. Visit uwlanc.org/DayofCaring for details.

To sign up for any of these or other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Email questions to: volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Cindi Moses is executive vice president of United Way of Lancaster County.