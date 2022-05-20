The City of Lancaster has a long and rich history — part of the 1681 Penn’s Woods Charter of William Penn, laid out by James Hamilton in 1734, incorporated as a borough in 1742 and as a city in 1818.

During the American Revolution, Lancaster was the capital of the United States for one day (Sept. 27, 1777) when the Continental Congress fled Philadelphia. Lancaster was the largest inland town in America from the 1760s through the early 1800s and was the capital of Pennsylvania from 1799 to 1812. The Conestoga wagon and the Pennsylvania long rifle were both manufactured here. James Buchanan, our 15th president, resided here.

The Fulton, this country’s longest continuously operating theater, has a stately presence in the city. Lancaster Central Market is the oldest continuously operating farmers market in the country. In 1879, the first successful Woolworth’s store was opened in downtown Lancaster. Bethel AME Church was built in 1879 and played an important role in the migration of slaves and freedmen to the north before during and after the Civil War.

The generosity of Lancastrians with their time and treasure has been an important and ongoing part of the fabric of this area for centuries. From the many faith-based organizations to the nonprofit agencies serving the needs of residents, Lancaster city offers a wide variety of activities for individuals and groups to give back and make the community a better place for all.

Lancaster volunteer opportunities

— The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library has two different volunteer needs related to the group’s annual Big Book Sale.

1. Set up today from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the former Bon-Ton building in the Park City Center. You’ll help to unpack boxes of books and display on tables. Your help for a few hours entitles you to purchase up to $100 worth of books for yourself. Entrance is on the east (Boscov’s) side of the building; parking is free. For information and registration, visit lanc.news/BigBookSale22.

2. Cleanup day, Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll be putting unsold books in cardboard gaylords and removing signs and tables. For information and sign-up, visit lanc.news/BookSaleCleanup.

— Red Rose Run: The city of Lancaster will host the Red Rose Run on Saturday, June 4, with volunteers needed on Friday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Duties on Friday include handing out race numbers and T-shirts; duties on Saturday include registering runners, handing out water during the race, assisting runners at the finish line and helping with the kids’ fun run. This is a family-friendly, rain-or-shine event. For information and sign-up, visit lanc.news/RedRoseRunVol.

— Celebrate Lancaster: The city of Lancaster will host Celebrate Lancaster at Penn Square on Friday, June 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 10: 30 p.m. The event showcases the cultural diversity of our people and features music, food and fun for all.

Volunteers are needed for event setup, information tent staffing, kids’ entertainment volunteers, VIP/wristband volunteers and event teardown. This is a rain-or-shine event that’s family friendly. To sign up to volunteer, visit lanc.news/CelebrateLanc22.

To find other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Volunteer coordinators, please send current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for United Way of Lancaster County.