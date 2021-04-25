The crack of the bat and the cheer of the crowd signify the start of another season of baseball in Lancaster County. Many of us have fond memories of spending time with friends and family at Barnstormers games, eating kettle corn and visiting with Cylo. But a new partnership is giving Lancaster County residents another reason to look forward to visiting Clipper Magazine Stadium.

United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Barnstormers have teamed up to recruit volunteers to serve as ushers at upcoming games. In return for their time, the Barnstormers will make a $20 donation to the program of the volunteer’s choice.

When signing up to help, volunteers can choose from one of three causes to support.

• United Way’s Emergency Response Fund will go to toward supporting community members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• If helpers would like to support free income tax preparation services for low-and moderate-income individuals and families in Lancaster County, they could choose the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

• The third option is 211, a service that responds to calls, texts and online inquiries to direct people to nearby providers of food, shelter, medical and behavioral health services, rent and utility assistance and much more.

The process to sign up to help is simple. Volunteers ages 16 and over will complete a short registration form to connect. They will then be able to choose their volunteer dates and times. After a short orientation, they will be ready to serve as ushers in the stadium. Each shift is three hours long, and volunteers are welcome to sign up for multiple shifts throughout the season.

We hope that you will join us as we root on our home team and earn money for United Way!

To learn more about this exciting opportunity, please visit LiveUnited

Lancaster.org/volunteer or contact Audrey Lilley at Lilley@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122.

Other opportunities

Here are some other ways you can get involved in the community:

• Want to support The Mix at Arbor Place? Volunteer with them! Help our youth realize their incredible value and potential while making meaningful connections. Learn about volunteer opportunities at ArborPlace.org/

volunteer, email office@arborplace.org or call 717-393-1523 for more details.

• Ever wonder what a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) does? Join CASA from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, for a virtual info session. This “Becoming a CASA” virtual information session will cover the history of CASA, the role and duties of an advocate and next steps toward joining the program.

To learn more, contact Laura Colomb at laura@casalancaster.org or 717-286-1423 or visit lanc.news/

CASAInfo to sign up for the information session.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submission guidelines, or for answers to questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.