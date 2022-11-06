Every year, volunteers across Lancaster County help thousands of their neighbors and members of their community file tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, and we need volunteers now for the tax season that is quickly approaching.

VITA is a program that provides free federal, state and county income tax preparation that is confidential and secure for individuals and families with an income of $60,000 or less and exists to help people receive the tax refunds and credits they are due.

VITA saves tax filers the cost of tax preparation fees, which average $273 for simple return preparation and filing. This can free up money to be used for food, housing, transportation or other living expenses.

In Lancaster County, there are many people and households who are leaving tax refunds unclaimed because they do not file federal tax returns. Often it is because they may not earn enough to be required to file. This can lead to a situation where a worker may have had an employer withhold taxes but may be eligible for a refund of some of those taxes, or a case where someone who isn’t required to file would still be eligible to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit.

No matter the specific circumstances, there are many cases where people are leaving money on the table. According to the Internal Revenue Service, last year 1 million federal tax returns were left unfiled across the country, leaving $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds. In Pennsylvania, about $59 million is left unclaimed.

The United Way of Lancaster County partners with the IRS to run the VITA program at sites around the county, and volunteers are the heart of the program. Last year, VITA volunteers helped prepare more than 8,000 federal tax returns, saving $2.3 million in tax preparation fees for moderate- and low-income community members. In addition, VITA volunteers helped generate $16 million in tax refunds for county residents. On average, each VITA volunteer contributed over $121,000 in benefit to our wider community.

Volunteer with VITA

We need volunteers to fill roles as greeters, tax preparers and site coordinators for this year’s VITA program.

No previous experience is necessary. All you need is an interest in serving in your community and the willingness to learn some new skills.

Volunteers receive free training and support, and tax preparation volunteers receive training that leads to IRS certification.

There are VITA sites around Lancaster County, so volunteers can find a site that is close to home.

Volunteer schedules are flexible, with times available during the day, evenings and weekends. Many volunteers make their schedules around work, family and other volunteering.

Training sessions are currently underway.

To find out more, visit vita.uwlanc.org or email vita@uwlanc.org.

For more volunteer opportunities, visit the Get Connected portal on the United Way of Lancaster County’s website: uwlanc.galaxydigital.com.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.