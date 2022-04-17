Clear Waters for Heroes 2020

In this submitted file photo from 2020, Case Baccio talks to family friend Gil Lyons at the Clear Waters for Heroes Fishing Tournament at Camp Mack, north of Brickerville. Baccio's founded the tournament to raise money to send wounded veterans and others to a summer weekend of outdoor healing activities.

 ALI BUCHER

The third annual Clear Water for Heroes Fishing Tournament, which raises money for veterans charities, will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the J. Edward Mack Scout Reservation north of Brickerville.

All profits from the event, which was founded two years ago by Case Baccio — now a fifth grader at Landis Run Intermediate School in Manheim Township — go to veterans nonprofits including Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals and River House PA, according to a news release.

Those groups’ mission is to provide healing experiences to veterans.

The Blue Skies organization raises money to send wounded veterans and Gold Star and Blue Shield family members — families of fallen veterans and police officers — to an annual outdoor event, the Warrior Weekend to Remember, in Ohio.

The veterans and families attending the annual event participate in activities including hot-air balloon rides, fishing, plane and helicopter rides, skydiving and a bonfire.

The schedule for the May 7 fishing tournament is: 7-11 a.m., adult tournament (ages 16 and up); 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunch; and 1-3 p.m., kids’ tournament. Cash prizes for adults range from $35 to $70; kids can win gift cards from $20 to $40. There will also be a raffle with prizes.

Entry fees for the tournament are $35 for adults and $15 for children. For those in “hero” categories, including Purple Heart veterans and Gold Star and Blue Shield family members, the fee is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

The tournament has raised more than $13,000 for veterans’ groups in its first two years. Volunteers are needed to help with this year’s event.

To register or volunteer, call Case’s family — Ali Bucher at 717-224-5923 or Eric McCullough at 910-964-8594 — or sign up online at lanc.news/ClearWaterHeroes3.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags