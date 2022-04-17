The third annual Clear Water for Heroes Fishing Tournament, which raises money for veterans charities, will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the J. Edward Mack Scout Reservation north of Brickerville.

All profits from the event, which was founded two years ago by Case Baccio — now a fifth grader at Landis Run Intermediate School in Manheim Township — go to veterans nonprofits including Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals and River House PA, according to a news release.

Those groups’ mission is to provide healing experiences to veterans.

The Blue Skies organization raises money to send wounded veterans and Gold Star and Blue Shield family members — families of fallen veterans and police officers — to an annual outdoor event, the Warrior Weekend to Remember, in Ohio.

The veterans and families attending the annual event participate in activities including hot-air balloon rides, fishing, plane and helicopter rides, skydiving and a bonfire.

The schedule for the May 7 fishing tournament is: 7-11 a.m., adult tournament (ages 16 and up); 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunch; and 1-3 p.m., kids’ tournament. Cash prizes for adults range from $35 to $70; kids can win gift cards from $20 to $40. There will also be a raffle with prizes.

Entry fees for the tournament are $35 for adults and $15 for children. For those in “hero” categories, including Purple Heart veterans and Gold Star and Blue Shield family members, the fee is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

The tournament has raised more than $13,000 for veterans’ groups in its first two years. Volunteers are needed to help with this year’s event.

To register or volunteer, call Case’s family — Ali Bucher at 717-224-5923 or Eric McCullough at 910-964-8594 — or sign up online at lanc.news/ClearWaterHeroes3.