I am living proof that court-ordered community service can transform an individual. Just over six years ago, I was handed 200 community service hours because of a misdemeanor charge. I had no idea how I was going to accomplish that many hours in the time I was provided. It felt impossible. I knew, however, that a jail cell was at the end of the due date if I failed to complete the work, so I quickly began to consider my options.

United Way of Lancaster County’s Volunteer Center has been a long-standing resource for community members actively seeking to fulfill community service hours.

Our Get Connected Volunteer Online Portal, located at uwlanc.org/volunteer, hosts a full list of 25 approved organizations on the front page. It can be shared, emailed and printed as needed.

Many would think community service roles to be limited to manual labor. That was my initial thought, as well, when I began my service hours. What I learned, however, was that the type of service work available ranged from the “heavy-lifting” type to the “absolutely-no-lifting” type (my type was quite obviously the latter).

The list includes a range of service opportunities, as well as organizations that have left their lists open-ended. When reaching out to organizations that have been approved for court-ordered service hours, it is helpful to share whether you have experience in a specific field or have specialized skills or training that they may find useful.

Community service hours can be restorative to those who look to the work as making living amends for the damage and destruction of their past behavior. This work brings incredible value back to the community and has the potential to change the heart and mind of the individual carrying out the work.

My last 40 hours were spent scheduling VITA tax calls with PA 211. PA 211 East is the 211 center locally supported and staffed by United Way of Lancaster County.

During the time I spent there, I was constantly thanked for my contributions and made to feel like I was part of the staff, temporary or not.

When my hours were over, the director of 211 signed off on my hours, put her pen down and gave me a hug. She encouraged me to apply for the next job posting for 211, and I did. Now, six years later, I have just received a promotion to associate director of community initiatives.

I personally invite anyone who is navigating court-ordered community service to reach out to our Volunteer Center, and we will be happy to provide support as you complete your hours. You can reach us at getconnected@uwlanc.org.

Julie Kennedy is the community initiatives manager for United Way of Lancaster County.