When I was in elementary school, the generosity of volunteers brought me a Christmastime surprise. I was a part of a Big Brothers program, and one year they had a holiday gathering with a meal for everyone in the program. When I got to the gathering, I heard other kids talking about gifts, but I didn’t really understand what they were talking about at first. After the meal I got a surprise gift, and then I understood their excitement. I’d just started getting into playing touch football with friends at recess at school, and I was given a Nerf football. I was so excited and lucky, and it was because of the volunteers who gave their time to run the program and the volunteers who provided gifts and financial support.

Volunteers across Lancaster County are contributing time, gifts, food and money to help brighten their neighbors’ holidays. This generosity also helps relieve some of the financial pressure many are under. Every volunteer makes a meaningful contribution that matters in the lives of people in our community.

The Lancaster County Marine Corps League Toys for Tots works to ensure that all children experience the magic of Christmas every year. Last year they gave gifts to over 17,000 children, thanks to gifts and financial support provided by people across the county. Toys for Tots is volunteer-driven, with over 100 volunteers involved in planning, organizing and running the yearly toy giveaway. I had a chance to visit their warehouse space near Park City Mall, and I got to see the extensive planning and work that is underway. Their collective effort involves a wide range of volunteers, including long-involved community members, veterans, local police, scout groups, and churches to name a few. They all work together to help make sure that the donated gifts get to children who wouldn’t otherwise have any. The toy distribution happens Monday, Dec. 12, to Saturday, Dec. 17, and local restaurants are also involved providing meals to the volunteers who are serving. Everything will soon be ready in time for the distribution, but Toys for Tots is still in need of almost 10,000 toys. The biggest need is toys for 9- to 12-year-old girls and boys.

The Lancaster County Project for the Needy is volunteer-driven effort that is preparing to distribute free holiday meal boxes which have all the staples for a great holiday meal to families and individuals in need throughout the county. Food items are donated by local supporting partners with the goal of creating and distributing over 1,000 free boxes. This year volunteers will deliver the boxes to residences on Dec. 17. Registration is currently underway for meal boxes.

How to help

Toys for Tots

Toys are especially needed for 9- to 12-year-old girls and boys by Sunday, Dec. 11.

They can be brought to over 500 drop boxes at stores and businesses around the county. Locations include Boscov’s Department Store at Park City Mall, Musser’s Market in Quarryville, and E.M. Herr Hardware in Columbia. More information: lancaster-pa.toysfortots.org.

Project for the Needy Holiday Meal Boxes

Call PA 211 East for referral/registration for a food box at 211 or 717-291-5462 by Friday, Dec. 9.

Registration is limited and on a first, come, first served basis. More information: lcpn.org.

An update

We would like to note two corrections for the article published in our last column. The shelter operated by ECHOS is called the Elizabethtown Emergency Shelter, and it is open until March 31, 2023.

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year. Learn more at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for the United Way of Lancaster County.