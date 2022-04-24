The recent cold and rainy days we’ve had in southcentral Pennsylvania haven’t been days when the summer camp experience would automatically come to mind. But after two years of disrupted plans and limited opportunities, it’s not too early to consider summer camp activities for your children or grandchildren.

The benefits of summer camp for children include making new friends, exercising, having limited or no “screen time,” learning new skills, developing leadership qualities, having adult role models other than family members, participating in team activities and developing resiliency, independence and self-esteem. Oh ... and having FUN!

A variety of camp experiences are available in Lancaster County offered by organizations like Lancaster County Parks and Recreation (lanc.news/LancoCamps), Lancaster Science Factory (lanc.news/

SciFactoryCamps), Black Rock Retreat (lanc.news/BlackRockCamps), Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 (lanc.news/IU13Camps), Spooky Nook Sports (lanc.news/SpookyNookCamps), YMCAs in Lancaster city and Lampeter-Strasburg (lanc.news/YMCACamps) and local recreation centers in Lancaster, Lititz and Ephrata.

United Way’s 211 call center provides information about camps near you. Dial 211, or visit lanc.news/UnitedWay211.

Summer volunteers

Volunteer opportunities and internships suitable for teens age 16 and older and adults are available with a number of summer activities. For example, Lancaster Science Factory is looking for STEM camp counselors from June 13 to Aug. 19 (details at lanc.news/SciFactoryVolunteer). Hands-On House has a variety of volunteer needs (for more information, lanc.news/HandsonHouseVol).

Note: Programs that involve adults working with children require several clearances. Check with the organization hosting volunteers for their current requirements.

United Way of Lancaster County is proud to continue its 14-year partnership with Rotary Club of Lancaster to provide funding for summer camps serving children in the Lancaster city area. The focus of the Summer Youth Experience program is fighting summer learning loss through curriculum in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). The Rotary review committee will announce successful applicants in late May.

To find other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Volunteer coordinators, please send current and upcoming needs to volunteer

@uwlanc.org.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.