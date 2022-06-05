June is a busy month full of graduations, celebrations, vacations ... and two special holidays: Flag Day on June 14 and Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June (June 19).

Flag Day was enacted in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson to celebrate the anniversary of the adoption of the stars and stripes on June 14, 1777, by the Continental Congress. Although it is not a federal holiday, Flag Day is a time to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy. Pennsylvania was the first state to make Flag Day a statewide holiday in 1937.

Father’s Day was officially begun in the United States in 1910 when Sonora Smart Dodd suggested a special day to honor her own father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran. The Spokane Washington Ministerial Alliance chose the third Sunday in June for this celebration. In 1972, President Richard Nixon declared Father’s Day a permanent national holiday.

If you and your father (or other family members) are looking for a great group volunteer activity this summer, state Rep. Mike Sturla’s 11th annual Back-to-School Event offers a variety of volunteer duties to prepare and distribute thousands of backpacks full of uniforms and shoes and materials for student learning that many families cannot afford.

To view all of our volunteer opportunities go to: uwlanc.galaxydigital.com.

Back-to-school volunteers

Here are some opportunities for the Back-to-School Event. Visit the web pages for information and to register to volunteer.

— Tuesday to Thursday, July 19 to July 21, from noon to 3 p.m. at Park City Center, uniform and school supply sorting: bit.ly/3zbU8Mm.

— Monday, Aug. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. at Park City Center and Clipper Magazine Stadium, loading all supplies at Park City and transporting them to the stadium; heavy lifting is involved: bit.ly/3M0RbRr.

— Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium, preregistration check-in: bit.ly/3amgro7; drop-in check-in: bit.ly/3M7eVnc.

— Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 12:30-3 p.m. at the stadium, preregistration check-in No. 2: bit.ly/38UhknO, and drop-in check-in No. 2: bit.ly/3tac5XX.

— Sunday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the stadium: first shift shoe station attendant, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: bit.ly/3N9byNI; second shift shoe station attendant, 12:30-3 p.m.: bit.ly/3M6uzPx.

— Sunday, Aug. 7, from 2:30-4 p.m. at the stadium, cleanup crew, heavy lifting involved: bit.ly/3GCfNio.

Families of students in grades K-8 living in the School District of Lancaster area are invited to register for free backpacks filled with school supplies as well as uniforms and shoes.

Registration required up until Aug. 1: bit.ly/3NNTHMc

For questions, please visit: bit.ly/3t85MUR.

To find other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer.

Volunteer coordinators, please send your current and upcoming needs to the United Way at volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.