Ami Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran from New Providence, received a service dog from nonprofit Canine Companions earlier this month.

Williams was paired with Irvine, a 2-year-old Labrador and golden retriever mix who has been professionally trained to assist Williams with more than 40 advanced commands. Irvine’s many skills include turning light switches on and off, opening and closing doors and retrieving dropped objects.

Williams and Irvine completed an intense, two-week training course in Medford, New York.

“Now with Irvine by her side, Ami not only has a new companion, but new found independence that will allow her to live her life to the fullest,” a news release reads.

Canine Companions provides expertly trained service dogs for adults, children and veterans with a variety of disabilities, free of charge to clients. For more information, visit canine.org.