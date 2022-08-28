Raise your hand if you wanted to be a firefighter as a kid. If your hand is raised (or even if your hand isn’t raised because you consider that dream long gone and out of reach), keep reading.

As community initiatives manager at United Way of Lancaster County, I get to venture out into the community, check in with community partners and identify needs, big or small, that United Way may be able to help meet through volunteer activation.

Lafayette Fire Company was one of my most recent community drop-ins. When I walked into the fire station, I had no desire to be anywhere near a fire, unless I had a marshmallow on a stick and the fire was contained. Would you believe, when I left that day, I was ready to jump on one of their trucks and pitch in?

In the time I spent there, I learned there is so much more to running a fire department than “just” fighting fire, and volunteer opportunities abound in several areas. I also learned that a very small percentage of volunteer firefighters have the clearance to enter a building structure during an active incident, so the idea of fighting fire became a little less impossible and out of reach.

Lafayette Fire Company is 100% volunteer-run, as are 65% of the fire stations in the U.S. Like many other fire companies, Lafayette is experiencing a shortage of volunteers. To put it into perspective: 47 years ago, there were 360,000 volunteer firefighters in the state of Pennsylvania; today, that number is 30,000. The crew at Lafayette has hosted numerous events to spark interest in volunteering, which have proved successful, though there are still many spots to fill. Listed below are just a few of the roles you can fulfill within the fire department.

Volunteer opportunities

Rig detailing: bit.ly/Join63Detailing.

Keep the station’s award-winning rigs clean and looking sharp regularly.

Sales and marketing: bit.ly/Join63Marketing.

Help promote events and conduct outreach to local businesses for donations/sponsorships.

Building maintenance: bit.ly/Join63Maintenance.

This is for individuals who can repair and diagnose building issues. They must have experience with commercial HVAC and electrical systems.

Grant writer: bit.ly/Join63Grants.

Grant writers who will pursue funding through community-based and foundation grants.

A full list of volunteer needs within the department can be found on United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal: bit.ly/Join63Volunteer

If you are interested in learning more about being a volunteer firefighter, you are welcome to fill out an inquiry form on the department’s website, joinlafayette.com/volunteer.

Take note: Junior firefighters can sign up at the age of 14 and assist their fellow volunteer firefighters through training and taking on various duties at the station.

Julie Kennedy is the community initiatives manager for United Way of Lancaster County.