I typically write a Halloween column singing the praises of the holiday that celebrates dreams and make-believe while providing an excuse to eat candy! And while I still hold a great deal of affection for the traditions of this holiday, this year all I want to give kids is a shot in the arm. COVID-19 vaccines were shown to be safe, and approved for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Pediatric health care providers are ready to answer parents’ questions and to help you protect your child through immunization. We want to be your source for accurate information and answers to questions about vaccines. It is time for us to put aside differences, bias and false information and protect our kids.

Here are the reasons to vaccinate kids against COVID-19

Kids can and do get serious COVID-19 disease.

Most children are fine after COVID-19 infection but there can be complications, and to date, in the United States, more than 600 children have died from COVID-19. That is 600 too many. Currently COVID-19 is the eighth-leading cause of death for children — more than bacterial meningitis, more than most childhood cancers. Beyond that, we are diagnosing long-haul COVID-19 in children, consisting of chronic fatigue, muscle pains and problems with brain fog or memory. Vaccination will prevent further death and serious illness in our children.

Kids can and do spread COVID-19 and vaccination drastically reduces spread.

Let’s protect those that cannot protect themselves. A newborn relative, a grandparent, a student in their class getting chemotherapy for leukemia — all of these are examples of people who deserve protection and are worth the trouble of getting a vaccin

Vaccines work really well in kids, in fact they work better in kids than they do in adults.

Younger children have stronger immune systems and they respond nicely to vaccines. They mount great antibody responses and achieve immunity more easily than adults. It’s a good thing, because they also expose themselves to a lot more by eating dirt, picking their noses and laughing in each other’s faces — all things, outside of a pandemic, I typically would encourage!

We need to see smiling faces again.

Literally, I want to see their faces and get past the need for masking, but, more importantly, past the need for limiting activities, canceling vacations and birthday parties, and missing school for quarantine. Since August, there have been more than 2,000 school closings related to COVID-19, several of them in our county. We need to lift the weight that all of this has placed on our children and move toward the inclusion and togetherness that kids need for their physical and mental health. Vaccination will lead to caseload reduction in our community, which can, and should, lead to unmasking kids in school, and to once again saying yes to field trips, moon bounces and all athletic, musical and drama extracurriculars.

Vaccine testing

Above are the reasons to vaccinate. So, are there any reasons not to? Except for a history of allergic reaction to vaccines, the answer is no.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be safe and has undergone the same rigorous testing that is required of all previous vaccines. Side effects can be a sore arm, fever and muscle aches. This is a very small amount of short-term pain for the tremendous benefit this brings your child.

Let me address two specific concerns that I have heard expressed by parents frequently:

Can it cause myocarditis?

The risk of the vaccine causing this inflammation of the heart muscle is less than the risk of getting myocarditis from COVID-19 infection. However, there is a very rare association of this with the vaccine, which is diagnosed by history and EKG, and is treatable with anti-inflammatory medications.

Can it cause long-term effects such as fertility problems or problems with puberty?

No. That is not how vaccine side effects work. Vaccine side effects are very apparent shortly after the vaccine; any side effect beyond 5 to 6 weeks after the shot is unheard of. COVID-19 vaccine is no exception to this rule. There has been no substantial drop in the fertility rate since we have been giving COVID-19 vaccine, and there is no historical precedent from any vaccine to suggest that will be a concern.

To all the grandparents: I think you know that there is a time to be quiet and a time to speak up. May I suggest you be quiet about toddler tantrums, screen time, nose rings and college major choice, but speak up about vaccination. If your grandkids are not vaccinated, ask their parents why, and encourage them to get your grandchildren protected.

To all the schools: you can help this process by setting parameters for vaccination rates in your school to allow for unmasking, and the lifting of restrictions. This likely will serve as a wonderful source of motivation to get vaccinated.

Make it easy for parents to get kids vaccinated by providing in-school clinics, information on how and where to get the vaccine and flexible attendance for vaccine-related missed time.

As we embark on this next round of vaccination, it is critical that we stop labeling people as “anti” or “pro” and remember that we are all parents. Choosing to vaccinate is not a statement about a person’s intellect, altruism or anxiety, and it is not a definition of a good or bad parent. And it certainly is not a political statement or a comment on civil liberties.

What the decision to vaccinate your child is about is who, as parents, you are going to listen to when it comes to your concerns about COVID-19 vaccination.

For your child, please talk to their pediatrician about your concerns and listen. We have devoted our lives to learning about children, educating parents and advocating for kids. We are motivated only by what is best for your child, and we know the facts, untainted by rumors. Please reach out; we want to talk to you about this.

Yes, I will still be handing out candy at Halloween this year, but I am more excited about handing out COVID-19 shots to kids. This year for the holidays, all the pediatricians want is COVID-19 protection for kids. What a joy to imagine the fear removed from family celebrations. And let’s hope next fall the only time anyone says “mask up” is for Halloween.

COVID-19 VACCINE FACTS FOR CHILDREN 5-11 • It was approved under an Emergency Authorization Act by the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 26,. • The Centers for Disease Control will meet this week and give final recommendations for this age group; after that vaccination can begin. • The dose is one-third of the vaccine dose given to those ages 12 and up. • A repeat dose is necessary three weeks after the first dose to be fully protected • The vaccine may be given with other vaccines, and there is no waiting period to get the vaccine after other immunizations. • In most studies, the vaccine was shown to be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 illness, including evidence suggesting the vaccine provides protection against delta variant. • Pediatric health care providers are preparing to offer in-office vaccination, as well as clinics to be scheduled during evenings and weekends to accommodate all families. To schedule a vaccine, call your child’s health care provider. — Dr. Pia Fenimore