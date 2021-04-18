Previous to the time when people begin to keep written records, there was a strong oral tradition of telling stories. The stories were passed along from generation to generation and repeated over and over, often becoming a form of entertainment that circulated among the families and the tribes of that day.

Eventually a person’s story would become a legacy of their identity and their life. This was strongly emphasized in the naming of well-known individuals. The name was often chosen to represent the character of the person and was seen as their logo or identity.

Examples of this tradition included such names as Richard the Lionhearted, Alexander the Great, Milton the Wise, John the Baptizer, Jesus the Teacher — and even my name in 17th-century Norway as Olson, the oldest son in the family.

In those days your name was your logo, your word, your identifying marker. Along with your name went a story about your life, which often detailed the legacy associated with the tag line added to the first name.

Fortunately, names are still considered important and parents often spend hours attempting to come up with special name for all children in their family. I also think it was well that the second tradition was discontinued. Can you possibly imagine someone’s being named Sydney the Stupid or Margo the Glutton?

However, without the tag line, there is a great deal missing about the character and exploits of the individual’s life. It turns out that families are interested in their historical background, and the individuals involved.

It is no surprise that the PBS series, called “Finding Your Roots,” and the program Ancestry, have become so popular. I am also sure if your grandparents had come to this country as immigrants, you would be interested in the details of their lives once they settled in America.

Legacies are extremely important to the families of individuals who distinguish themselves through exemplary work and service to others. Even though many of these individuals would not be considered famous to the average person, if you are a member of the same family, you will not hesitate to mention your somewhat-famous relative when you think that others may be interested.

This practice extends well beyond just sharing about family members. Most of us like to tell others how our family members have been connected to persons with some level of notoriety.

Although it seems somewhat silly now, as a teenager, I would take pride in telling others that my parents were married using President Coolidge’s car; my uncle David Olson created and designed the Les Paul guitar; and, as a child, I was somewhat of a mascot to golfer Ben Hogan, when he was the pro at the Hershey Country Club.

I also love to tell that my dad was one of the doctors that took care of Milton Hershey in his later life, and my oldest daughter, Dee, worked in the West Wing of the White House under President Ronald Reagan. I suppose you would call me a “name dropper,” and these facts were in no way instrumental in gaining me any particular fame or importance. But, at least for me, they illustrate my desire to be remembered as being a part of a family that was rich in their presence and connected to others who made a significant difference in the lives of others.

Telling your story

Lots of people shy away from telling their story because they think those who will listen will think they are boastful and narcissistic. However, in my experience, the opposite is true. People have a great respect for those who have chosen to live an extraordinary quality of life as well as valuing an opportunity to learn from the experiences of another human being.

I would encourage everyone who is reading this to keep a journal where you prepare a written document of the major events in your life and the persons to whom you have been connected.

Be sure to record your answers to the fundamental questions of living life:

— Who am I? (My ID)

— Why am I? (My purpose in living)

— What do I do with the time of my life? (My application of my purpose)

— How do I do it? (My structure to develop and apply a life of intention and quality.)

After you have answered the questions, step back and ask yourself what you think and feel about your answers. If you’ve been brutally honest, are you feeling proud or despondent, happy or sad, depleted or enriched? Or something else? (Please don’t hesitate to send me your comments.)

If you are young, keeping a journal which monitors your life dream can help you prepare for “living well” during the rest of your life. If you are old, it can strongly contribute to your crossing the finish line with a smile on your face and joy with love in your heart.

