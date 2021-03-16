James Vaughan is the executive director of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) and has worked for the organization for 16 years.

Vaughan, 45, and his wife, Jen, graduated from Millersville University and remained in the area long past graduation to raise a family.

What does a typical workday look like for you?

I have the opportunity to interact with so many hard-working people who dedicate themselves to ensuring that public schools are delivering quality education to our students — from school nurses, custodians and teachers to district officials and the PA secretary of education. This is in addition to continuous conversations with the 240 colleagues also employed by PSEA, who are identifying issues and finding solutions all with an eye toward improving public education. Thankfully, my days have variety, and the work has been rewarding — throughout the 16 years I have been with PSEA.

How has COVID-19 changed the state of education in Pennsylvania, from your perspective?

COVID-19's impact is difficult to summarize. Starting last March and continuing today, the pandemic has upended the lives of school employees, students, parents and entire communities. It has demonstrated the critical role that public schools play in our communities. In the last year, we have all recognized the dedication of school employees who have prioritized students over themselves, from ensuring students had access to food, to — at a moment's notice — finding ways to adapt curriculum to meet the demands of distance learning.

I think this pandemic has showed us all that teaching is an art and a science. And it is hard work. It has also shown the disparity among public schools and the need for more equity in the system. Some school districts were able to hit the ground running without missing a beat, while others struggled without the resources they needed.

Are you optimistic about the future?

I have a realistic optimism about our future. I hope we take time for reflection, as individuals and as a community, about what to remember and learn from this moment. Specific to education, I believe there is a new recognition that public schools are cornerstones of our communities. I am optimistic that Pennsylvanians will come together and do all we can to ensure our children and educators have the tools and resources they need.

What encourages you most about the future of Lancaster County?

My wife Jen and I are proud graduates of Millersville University, and we chose to stay here to raise our family. We have met extraordinary people through schools and community groups, people who are now our friends. I am encouraged by the many smart, energetic, hard-working and kind people who live here, as well as the professionals, entrepreneurs and service organizations who keep looking for ways to make this wonderful county even better.

What concerns you most about the future of Lancaster County?

As with every community in the country, this year has highlighted inequities and exposed rifts caused by differing opinions. However, I have confidence in the generous, friendly people who live in Lancaster County. We can work together to celebrate diversity and heal divisions.