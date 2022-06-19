The firefighters are clearing up their equipment. People in the neighborhood are offering their sympathies. With everyone’s help, we have saved cats, a kitten and a dog. We do not know the full extent of the damage to the ORCA office from this flash fire. Indeed, it will be months to recover and rebuild.

I stand next to the chief fire marshal. He is so kind. Then, he asks if I might be John Kondravy’s wife, the former math teacher at McCaskey High School. I say “yes,” and even though I feel a jumble of emotions, I smile.

“Did you have my husband in class?”

“No, but I remember him well,” he says.

Anyone who has lost someone to death wants to hear other people talk about the departed one.

I say, “How do you remember him?”

“Why, because he always was so dapper. He always wore a suit, a dress shirt and a tie.”

“How wonderful that you remember,” I say. “Do you know why he did that?”

“Sure. He wanted us to know how to dress for an important event in our lives,” he says. “He could show us how to honor someone at a special event, or how to present ourselves for a job interview.”

Even with a bit of fire ashes swirling around the place, I want to hug him. He is exactly right, and John succeeded in his goals.

Teachers care about the whole pupil, and give subtle hints of ways to live. John, himself, was a teen of a big family. He had no role model to follow; but, I think that his first job at a movie theater, as an usher who had to wear a suit, gave him the idea.

The suit was soon black and shiny, and he had two red ties and two red shirts. I was more fortunate, and soon after our marriage, I gleefully cut up both red ties and helped him buy two handsome ones. What fun!

He was off and running. He wore cravats and cuff links and a couple of very spiffy vests. I will bet that not a few boys dreamed of dressing as John did — at least when they became adults. Lesson taught, and lesson learned.

One day there was a blizzard. John always walked to school. This day would be no different, he said. I insisted he not wear a suit, but jeans and a sweater and boots.

Well, I heard the results from a McCaskey friend who arrived just as John did at school. Students were standing in the entrance way. John walks in, the kids go crazy and run in different directions.

They are screaming, “You should see Mr. Kondravy. Jeans, sweater and funky boots. Go look!” And they did.

Lesson taught, lesson not easily forgotten.

The author lives in Lancaster, and is the co-founder — with her late husband — of the animal-rescue organization, ORCA. The fire occurred at the end of 2020. John Kondravy passed away in 2017.

