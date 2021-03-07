The recent slowdown of the United States Postal Service reminded me of the following incident.

It was early August 1982. Our family flew into Tanzania’s port city of Dar es Salaam.

Several vehicles were cleared from customs and needed to be registered. A new five-ton truck had been shipped for work in Tanzania at a project I was to be director of for that coming year.

Since the truck was new and needed to be “broken in,” it took three days to drive to the eastern shore of Lake Victoria, through the Serengeti National Park.

We arrived in Musoma just after sunset.

Our evening meal was served by Stella Newswanger, who was expecting us on the campus where we were to live for the next year.

As we were eating, Stella said she had the strangest experience that day in town when she picked up the mail.

On careful scrutiny, Stella could see that the stamp on one letter was canceled in July 1942.

She went to the window and asked the postmaster where the letter had come from. He said it came in with the other mail.

He had no clue as to where it had been all these years.

The return address was the Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, Pennsylvania, and addressed to “John Leatherman.”

The Rev. John Leatherman, a veteran missionary Bible teacher at this Bible School campus in Tanzania, had returned to the States in the mid-1960s, and died of cancer in 1969.

Daniel Wenger, a retired world cultures teacher at Lancaster Mennonite High School, lives in Manheim Township. He does not know what became of the letter that’s the subject of this story. Wenter was born in Tanzania when his parents were working there as missionaries with what was then known as the Eastern Mennonite Board of Missions. He later went back with his family in the 1970s and 1980s, and worked as a projects officer with a local Mennonite church there.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, or email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in. Email is preferred, since the LNP staff is working remotely and access to regular mail is limited.