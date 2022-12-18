Earlier this year, I read Suzanne Cassidy’s column about Cassidy’s Tavern in Lancaster with a mixture of wistfulness for days gone by as well as an admiration for the kind of people her parents were.

As Christmas approaches, I am reminded of a story that occurred during the holiday season over three decades ago.

The year was 1986 and my husband and I were newlyweds in search of our first home. We had our hearts set on living in Grandview Heights with its charm from another era and beautiful tree-lined streets. We were also drawn to the idea that any future children could walk to Schaeffer Elementary School. But every time a house went on the market, it sold immediately.

We had reluctantly given up the search there and were about to put a deposit on a new home when friends told us about a house on their block that would be going on the market.

Interestingly enough, in talking to the owners, I discovered that I had student taught in the wife’s father’s classroom as a student at Millersville State College, as it was known back then. We were so excited to know that our dream was about to come true.

It was almost Christmas and my in-laws were coming over for a visit and, as was the norm, knocked on the door and walked in. At that time, many of the homes on our block had trim painted a Colonial green and looked very similar. I’m sure you can guess what happened.

Instead of being greeted by my husband and me, my in-laws had walked into the living room of Joe and Eleanor Cassidy, who lived several doors up from us. I wish I had been there to see their faces!

Later that evening, Mr. Cassidy came knocking at our door bearing a plate of Mrs. Cassidy’s Christmas cookies and welcomed us to the neighborhood.

Sadly, Mr. Cassidy passed away not long after we moved in but we did get to know Mrs. Cassidy and many family members. They were always getting together for family celebrations, and you would know when everyone was leaving because they would honk their horns as they drove away.

My parents also grew up in Philly, and Dad came from a family of six children. I could picture my uncles doing the same thing and would always smile when I heard that familiar farewell.

It was no surprise then to read Ms. Cassidy’s poignant memories of the generosity and kindness of her parents, which are so relevant during this season of giving. I’m sure there are many such stories about the people in our area, which has a reputation for being generous and welcoming.

Just one of the many reasons that make me feel blessed to call Lancaster home.

The author lives in Manheim Township. To read LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy’s memories of her parents and her father’s tavern on Lancaster’s Lemon Street, see lanc.news/CassidysTavern.

