From fully virtual to part-time in-person and socially distanced, students have persevered through the challenges of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for some, limited access to technology, unreliable internet connectivity and a lack of quiet, designated spaces to work make it difficult to keep up with essential schoolwork. In response to these recent educational challenges, local community groups have come together to engage students with a virtual support system.

When schools shifted to virtual and hybrid learning, senior volunteers began connecting with School District of Lancaster elementary students to practice reading skills one-to-one via Zoom, and ZTutors was created. Teachers, students, volunteers and families have continued to benefit from the program, even with schools back in person. Young readers have advanced their skills with this focused attention, and volunteers are witness to the joy that learning brings!

Our community is grateful to be able to extend this meaningful virtual reading program into the summer, with support from the Steinman Foundation, Lancaster STEM Alliance, Rotary Club of Lancaster, and the United Way of Lancaster County. This support enables us to not only continue services for current students but provides the opportunity to onboard new volunteer tutors, as well.

The ZTutor Summer Learning Extension will take place July 6 through Aug. 6 as part of the Lancaster Partnership for Learning Equity’s remote summer learning program, open to students entering kindergarten through ninth grade in Lancaster County.

The group is welcoming new ZTutor volunteers, ages 18 and over, especially for this summer session.

Lancaster Downtowners is an ongoing partner of ZTutors and will host a virtual information session at 7 p.m. Monday. During this session, ZTutors will share an overview of the growth and impact of the ZTutor program, define expectations for being a virtual volunteer during the Summer Learning Extension and review the clearances required to become a ZTutor.

ZTutor training will take place the week of June 21 and may extend into the week of June 28 if necessary. Potential volunteers are not required to attend the Monday information session and may view the recording at a later time. However, all interested people should be aware that the required clearances can take several weeks to receive, and volunteers will not be matched with a student until all background checks are in order.

For more information about ZTutors or to sign up for the upcoming information session, visit LiveUnitedLancaster.org/Volunteer or reach out to Melissa Ressler at 717-584-1224 or downtownersoffice@gmail.com.

Other opportunities

Here are some other ways you can get involved in the community:

— Feeling artsy? Join the team at Art of Recycle! This nonprofit takes in donated artsy supplies and turns them into a source for its Fundraising Thrifty Craft Store, open to the general public. Behind the scenes, they create kits and supplies for groups to use, provide a free teacher supplies area and hold inexpensive or free craft days for kids (before COVID-19 and hopefully soon again). This is a fun, quirky place with great people. Join Art of Recycle, you’ll fit right in. For more information, please contact Linda Johnson at LindaJ@artofrecycle.org

— Off The Streets Now is seeking volunteers to help individuals and families by moving basic furniture meant for apartments. Volunteer shifts are on Saturday mornings for 1.5 to 2 hours. They are also looking for people who have pickup trucks available to help transport. They organization handles only basic pieces — no heavy furniture, sofas over 6 feet, triple dressers, sideboards, etc. If you would like to help, contact Stephanie at otsvolunteers@gmail.com.

— Meals on Wheels needs your help. Client numbers in New Holland have been increasing, and Meals on Wheels is desperately in need of new volunteer delivery drivers in the Terre Hill area. New Holland Meals on Wheels distributes from inside Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland at 9:15 a.m. If you or someone you know lives in the New Holland/Terre Hill area and enjoys driving the farm roads, email Volunteer@MealsOnWheelsOfLancaster.org or call 717-392-4842.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submittal guidelines, or if you have questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717.824.8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.