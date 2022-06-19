The official start of summer is Tuesday, but in many families summer begins when school ends. Children and teens welcome the break from studies and schedules, while parents are often challenged to keep their children occupied. Summer fun for all ages can include a variety of activities:

— Enjoying nature by planting flowers or vegetables, taking a walk or a bike ride, finding shapes in the clouds, catching and identifying bugs, or having a picnic.

— Spending a rainy or hot day indoors playing with blocks or building a blanket fort; drawing, coloring or painting; playing cards, games or assembling a puzzle; reading; or cooking or baking together.

— Learning about your community might include a stop at a farmers market, a visit to a local historical site, an evening at a baseball game or involving the whole family in a volunteer activity.

— Having an adventure outside your neighborhood could be a trip to a regional museum, a day trip to the Chesapeake Bay, fishing in the Susquehanna River or taking a train ride on the Strasburg Railroad.

Volunteer opportunities

For those with time to give, these volunteer opportunities might be just what you’re looking for.

— For those who like history, the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County is looking for volunteers to help them plan and conduct activities throughout the year. Contact Kristi Stoehr at 717-291-5861 or email manager@hptrust.org for more information.

— If you enjoy baseball, our Lancaster Barnstormers need ushers for all home games. When you volunteer as an usher, the Barnstormers will donate $20 to United Way of Lancaster County. Ushers greet fans, show them to their seats, direct them to concessions and restrooms, and enjoy the game for free. To register, visit lanc.news/BarnstormersUsher.

— Maybe reading is your favorite summertime activity. The Mountville Branch of the Lancaster Public Library needs shelving volunteers from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday mornings, and from 12:30–3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Volunteers must be 16 or over. For more

information: lanc.news/MountvilleShelving.

To find other opportunities or register your organization’s volunteer needs, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.