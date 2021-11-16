The Hershey Story Museum is now accepting submissions for its annual History Contest for Young Writers.

The contest is open to students in grades five through eight who are enrolled in a public, private or home school in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry or York County. Entries will be accepted through Feb. 15.

Eligible students may submit an entry in one of four categories: nonfiction, fiction, poetry or the history of science/health.

First-place winners will receive $100, a family membership to The Hershey Story, tickets to Hersheypark and a Hershey’s chocolate gift basket. Students who receive second place and honorable mention will also be recognized. Winning entrants will be notified midspring.

To find the entry form, visit hersheystory.org and select the “Students and Teachers” tab.