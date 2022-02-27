Ildiko Brown has a banner reading “Donate Life” hanging on the wall of her office at Downingtown Middle School. The 53-year-old assistant principal, who lives in Narvon, says the seventh and eighth graders don’t typically ask her questions about organ donations. “I don’t really go into great detail,” says Brown. “Some kiddos want to know and I’m more than happy to share, but I do realize there is kind of like a freak-out factor to kids when they hear about it.”

But she says, if kids want to know, she’s more than happy to share with them about how, for a little while, she was alive without a heart.

Brown is one of the thousands of people who received organ donations through the Gift of Life donor program, which serves the eastern part of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. The organization has achieved the record-breaking numbers of organ donations every year since 2008. In 2021, Gift of Life coordinated life-saving gifts from 705 organ donors, the most ever by an organ procurement organization in the U.S.

A scary diagnosis

On Christmas Day in 2013, a confused Brown was discharged from WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital with a pacemaker.

“I was healthy going into this and left the hospital with a pacemaker,” Brown says. “So why did this happen?”

Before her trip to the hospital, Brown had been feeling sudden bursts of extreme fatigue and noticed she would become breathless easily.

“I remember specifically like when we would go to a soccer tournament and I would learn that the field we would have to be at was like three fields across the way, that was just the worst. I would literally only be able to walk so far and then have to take a break.”

Her diagnosis was sarcoidosis — an inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs in the body. There’s no test for sarcoidosis, says Brown. It’s a disease determined by process of elimination. The condition wreaked havoc on her heart.

For the next few years, Brown’s health was up and down — like the waves tracking an erratic heartbeat on a heart monitor.

Nearly three years later, Brown listened, shocked, as a cardiologist told her she needed to be listed for a heart transplant.

In late January of 2017, Brown, along with a team of medical specialists, began the evaluation process that prepared for her new reality.

“You have no idea what’s going to be on the other side of transplant. I don’t know if anybody is ever really prepared going into transplant, but you really don’t have a choice,” says Brown. “My kids were still in middle school and high school when I went through the process. I just wanted to see them graduate school.”

On May 31, 2017, Brown was admitted to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and on July 26, 2017, she was notified that there was heart waiting for her.

Gift of Life

The Gift of Life Donor Program, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, is a federally designated organ procurement organization serving the eastern part of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

“Signing up to become an organ donor is one of the most powerful acts of compassion and generosity that a person can make,” Richard Hasz, CEO of Gift of Life, wrote in an email. “One organ donor can save up to eight lives and a tissue donor can heal and transform the lives of more than 100 others. Donors are heroes. Their legacies provide comfort to their families and live on through their recipients.”

Gift of Life, according to a news release from the program, has led the nation in organ donation coordinating efforts for 14 consecutive years, saw record-breaking numbers in 2021. Gift of Life coordinated life-saving donations from 705 organ donors — the most ever single year donation in the United States. The donations resulted in 1,732 transplants, which also led the nation in 2021. The program also led the country with more than 1,000 kidney transplants — the most-ever in the history of the country. In the program’s 14 transplant centers, 56% percent of kidney recipients were people of color.

“More than 100,000 children and adults are waiting for a life-saving transplant in the U.S., and 20 people die each day waiting,” wrote Hasz in an email. “Transplants give people a second chance at life, so they can lead active and fulfilling lives, including work, travel, marriage, having children, playing sports and more.”

A new chapter

Brown’s heart surgery lasted six hours. For a few moments, after the surgeons removed her heart and before they attached the donor heart, she had no working heart at all.

“I was there without a heart, says Brown. “I’m walking around with somebody else’s heart. It blows my mind.”

Brown says she doesn’t know who her donor was, but families do receive notifications about where their family member’s organs went.

“I think the best thing that a recipient can do is live their best life,” says Brown. “That’s the best tribute they can make to their donor.”

And Brown’s done her best to do just that, including soaking up special moments and family milestones, like her children’s high school graduations. She has a daughter who is attending West Chester University and a son at Shippensburg University.

“That was huge,” said Brown. “There were things that I mentally checked off in my head as the years have passed since transplant. I know some people do some huge things after transplant and just the fact that I’m able to live a normal life and do the things that I had envisioned myself doing is enough for me.”

Now Brown is a Gift of Life ambassador and advocates for organ donation, by giving talks, walking in parades and spreading the word about how crucial organ donation is.

“People come up to me and say ‘I wasn’t an organ donor before but I am now,’ so that’s awesome,” says Brown.

Since Brown was in and out of the hospital during much of her children’s teenage years, she missed seeing them get their driver’s licenses. But, they sent her pictures of their fresh IDs, each marked with the organ donor designation.

“Just check the box,” says Brown. “Just do it”