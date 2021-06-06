The firefighters memorial statue, in front of Clipper Magazine Stadium, makes me think about that area, where I grew up,

I never thought what the future had for my roaming, playing area — near the old train yard, with coal pigeons, and the old train house where my childhood friends and I would play — right where the stadium is today.

I lived on the corner of Prince and Frederick streets, in an upper rear apartment, when I was around 8 years old. I lived on North Prince Street until I was almost 30.

I had a paper route on Prince Street, from Chestnut Street the whole way out to Liberty Street. I worked at Gravers grocery store, at Prince and New streets.

There are a few horrible and very dreadful moments I remember.

Across the street from the store, at about the area where second base is in the stadium, there was a car lot, and a road that went around the lot.

A couple of my friends found a car with keys in it. They took the car for a “joyride” around. As I watched from the store, while they were joyriding, one of my friends, Chuck Koller, was on the trunk lid. They hit a bump in road, and my friend fell off and hit his head on the blacktop. He died a few hours later.

Then one night, I lost my new collie dog I had gotten less than a year earlier in an apartment fire.

We were down at the bar — Mom, Dad and me. Someone came in and said our apartment was on fire. My dad went up the back porch to get in to save the dog. He missed the door bringing her out, and ended up in fire in the room at the front door area. He tried to get the dog out the window, but the dog landed behind a mirror cabinet and died. My dad climbed up on mirror frame, but by then, he was out of breath and the smoke got to him.

Firefighters came in the apartment and pulled him off the frame of the mirror, and saved my dad’s life.

I eventually became 29-year veteran — now retired — of the Lancaster city fire department.

I was chairman in getting the firefighters statue made. When we had a dedication for our tower bell and a plaque with the names of the firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice in saving life and property, I asked then-Mayor Rick Gray if I could put a firefighter statue at the old Fire Station No. 3, on East King Street.

He said yes, if I could get the funds. So I made a flyer up, and went to all my business friends and the public, and collected $21,000 to get the statue done. I collected every penny myself.

The statue was done in less than a year — in 2008. I tried to have it dedicated for Sept. 11, but the patina wasn’t dry, so Sept. 13, 2008, was the dedication of the statue.

When the sculptor (George Mummert) asked me who to make the statue of, I said, without ever thinking about this, “I guess, me!”

With the building of new fire station, there was not a proper place for the firefighters statue to be placed, in tribute to the 11 firefighters, outside for all to view.

When I was young, never in my wildest dreams did I think about ever being a firefighter, let alone having the firefighters statue put at a place I grew up and played, and having my dad’s life saved 50 feet away where we had the fire.

After 120 years, there is an everlasting tribute to my fallen firefighter brothers.

One of them was Thomas Horvath, of Engine Station 6, who died in 1992; he was on my shift. R.I.P., Brother. Never forgotten!

Clyde R. Snyder III, 73, lives in Lancaster, and served with the Lancaster Bureau of Fire for 29 years, retiring in 2008. He is also a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the model for the bronze firefighter statue, dedicated to fallen Lancaster firefighters, that you can see outside the entrance to Clipper Magazine Stadium — home of the Lancaster Barnstormers.