Last summer, my wife Linda and I stopped at Oregon Dairy for ice cream. Because the table closest to their menu board was occupied, we had to sit further away than usual. Linda could not read the list of 32 ice cream flavors they always seem to have. I asked her what flavor she wanted.

To understand the ensuing 20-minute conversation, you need to know that Linda’s stroke affected her speech even more than her mobility. As I often put it, the stroke destroyed her “noun linker.” She can think about nouns, but generally can’t say them. Furthermore, what she hears is not necessarily what was said.

Linda’s speech difficulties extend beyond nouns. Pronouns are completely interchangeable. Any color she tries to name is likely to come out “blue.” Also, she often gives a hasty response based on what she is thinking rather than what I actually said. I have learned to ask the same question multiple times to be sure.

Conversational difficulties can be extremely frustrating for both of us, but we just have to laugh about it. She may say something like, “Get the thing from the thing and put it on the thing in the other thing.” Then we start the 20-questions routine.

Often she can speak entire sentences clearly enough for anyone to understand, but sometimes, especially when she is tired, I can make out few words. Writing isn’t any better.

Now let’s return to the conversation between Linda and me at the ice cream shop. What you’ll read is necessarily much-abbreviated.

Me: “Do you know what flavor you want?”

Her: “Yes. Maybe not have.”

Me: “Is it one of the flavors you usually get?”

Her: “Can’t see.”

Me: “I can read them off. Is it black raspberry?” I named the half-dozen flavors she had picked on previous visits. She said no to all.

Me: “Should I read the entire list?”

Her: “Can’t follow.” She started making motions with her hands that I interpreted as a reference to the size of the treat she would be getting. Lately, I had been buying her the smallest size.

Me: “Are you talking about size?”

Her: “Yes.”

Me: “I’m planning to get you a cow lick.” She said something I couldn’t interpret.

Me: “Are you still talking about size?”

Her: “No.”

Me: “Are you talking about flavors?”

Her: “Where we lived before.”

Me: “Peach House?” (That’s what we called our previous house because of its color.)

Her: “No. Back.”

Me: “Poughkeepsie?”

Her: “No. Way back.”

Me: “California?”

Her: “No.”

Me: “Indiana?”

Her: “No.” She said something further that was hard to interpret but included a pronoun.

Me: “Are you now talking about a person?”

Her: “Yes.”

Me: “One of our relatives?”

Her: “No.”

Me: “Somebody from church?”

Her: “No.”

Me: “We’ve talked about flavors, sizes, houses and people, but I haven’t been able to pin down any one of them. Could we concentrate on just one?”

Her: “Where we lived.”

Me: “California?”

Her: “No. Later.”

Me: “New York?”

Her: “Before.”

Me: “Maryland?”

Her: “Yes.”

Me: “Columbia?”

Her: “No.”

Me: “Wheaton?”

Her: “No.”

Me: “Spencer Road?”

Her: “Yes. In front.”

Finally, several things connected for me, including the round shape she had made with her hands that I thought was related to size.

Me: “The peach tree! You want peach ice cream?”

Her: “Yes.”

Me: “They don’t have peach.”

(Early on, Linda had figured out a way to communicate “peach,” but while focusing on that solution she completely overlooked my mention of Peach House.)

A few days later I did find peach ice cream for her in a supermarket.

The author lives in Manheim Township. His wife, Linda, is a local artist.

