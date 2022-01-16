I turned on the engine and stared at the dashboard. The yellow “low tire pressure” icon was on.

I was going to New Holland for breakfast with friends and didn’t want to cancel, so I decided to take a shortcut I knew and to drive slowly.

This was not a good idea. Didn’t I always run to Costco every January when that light came on and have the attendant put air in all my tires?

But to New Holland I went.

Because I was early, I drove by the restaurant looking for a garage. My Camry decided not to stop at the Toyota dealership for some reason.

Then I saw it: a convenience store with an air hose sticking out on the left side of the building. I pulled my car up to it and turned the engine off.

As I walked toward the building, I saw a pleasant-looking man leaning against the wall, so I approached him and said, “Would you please help me put some air in my tires?”

“Sure,” he said, and pulled a tire gauge out of his pocket.

“I don’t have any money with me,” I said. I always carry credit or debit cards but little or no cash. I noticed that a sign by the air hose read, “Four Quarters Only.”

“That’s OK,” the man replied. “I just got four quarters in change from the store.

“Three of your tires are fine, but the left rear one has a big nail in it. I’ll put enough air in it to get to the garage,” he said, naming a local business.

I thanked him and asked, “What’s your name?”

“Dan,” he replied. “What’s yours?”

“Helen,” I said.

“My grandmother’s name was Helen — Helen Marie.”

“That’s my name, too!”

“Are you Catholic?” he asked.

“No, I’m Presbyterian.”

“Same God,” he said.

“Yes!”

I thanked him again, and we both drove away.

When I picture an angel, I see a young, white, blonde female with white clothing and wings.

It never occurred to me that one might be a man dressed in jeans, talking on a cell phone.

That’s before I met him — outside a convenience store in New Holland.

The author lives in Ephrata.

