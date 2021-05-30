Arriving home in early December after the 2020 deer rifle season, from our hunting cabin in Shunk, Sullivan County, I was unloading my truck. I noticed I did not have my walking boots. My first thought was that I forgot to load them in the truck for the trip home. Since I planned to return to the cabin again in January 2021, I would pick them up at that time.

When I returned to our cabin in January, I searched everywhere, but did not find my boots. I figured out they must be at home and I just misplaced them. When I returned home, I looked everywhere again, to no avail. By this time, I was very frustrated.

These boots were from L.L. Bean. They were well made, comfortable, long-lasting (20 years) and very expensive. My loss was hard to take.

On April 9, my wife, daughter and I went to the cabin to open up for the spring season. While we were there, I told my daughter about my missing boots. She helped me search the cabin again. No boots. I must’ve lost them on the way home.

On that Saturday afternoon, my wife and daughter drove to the general store in Shunk, two miles away.

My daughter spotted something on the side of the road, under trees about 50 feet from the driveway of the cabin. She checked it out, and discovered it was a pair of boots. She wondered if they were my lost boots.

She picked up the boots, and asked, “Could these be your boots?” I was overwhelmed with joy! “Yes, they are my boots,” I said. “How did they get there?”

Apparently they fell off the truck while I was packing to go home.

During the winter months, Shunk got 18 inches of snow. The snow plow pushed the snow to the side of the road, where it could be 3 feet high

The boots were buried under the snow for 4 1/2 months. They survived in good shape. The leather was still soft, and not cracked.

In conclusion, I have my boots back in very good condition — thanks to the quality of the material, and the craftsmanship of L.L. Bean.

The author lives in Lancaster.