In the 1950s, we had settled outside of Manheim where my wife and I and our four children enjoyed living out in the country. About a half-mile from our home was the Metzler farm, adjoining the rather steep Temperance Hill Road. The snow-covered field beside the road was used in snowy winters by local kids and adults for some great sledding.

There were floodlights mounted on the corners of the barn that would shine down the hill, and night sledding was a great activity when conditions were right. In addition to sleds, several families had toboggans and one guy had an old bobsled.

As my kids began to have friends who liked to sled, and my wife and I also had friends who enjoyed winter outdoor activities, we were running out of sleds for all the folks who enjoy the sport. I came up with a low-budget, creative solution to the shortage problem.

One advantage of my working for Howmet Aluminum Corp. was the availability of materials. I purchased a heavy sheet of scrap aluminum, 2 1/2 feet wide and 12 feet long and about 1/8 of an inch thick. I had a V-shaped angle formed on both long edges, and riveted an 8-inch-wide, heavy stove pipe on a leading end.

I bolted on some wooden side rails for rigidity and to act as a hand grip for the riders. I fastened a long loop of rope leading from the front, so I could stand on the back coming down the hill like some mushing dog-sledder from a Jack London “Tales of the North“ story. For a final touch of creature comfort, my wife contributed our own old lawn furniture cushions, and I glued them onto the bed of the sled. We were ready to take on Metzler’s hill.

On a snowy winter afternoon, we loaded the contraption and the kids into the back of the station wagon and drove over to the hill. There were probably about 20 people there sledding and having a great time. We unloaded the aluminum marvel and set it at the top of the slope.

Some parents saw our preparations and called down the hill, yelling for the kids to clear the area below since this thing, formidable in size and loaded with our family, could obviously mow down a legion of small people and do some real damage in the process.

The wife and kids loaded on. I stood on the back, guide rope in hand, and pushed off. It began to roll, slowly at first, but gradually gained momentum, headed for the wide gap in the hedgerow that separated the top field from a slightly lower one. It sailed flawlessly — family screaming with delight and holding on for dear life. The thing was really fast since it appeared that the shiny aluminum surface, in contact with the snow, had a minimum of friction — allowing it to skim over the surface in fine style.

Leaving the lip of the upper field and dropping about a foot to the lower field enabled the toboggan actually to be airborne a short distance, causing some slightly sore bottoms from the impact and extra excitement.

We all got off at the bottom and found that this beast, which had flown so lightly over the surface traveling down, had enough weight so that a concerted effort had to be expended to haul the thing back up the hill. I explained to the kids that everything in life has some sort of trade-off: Great fun going down, but great energy required to get it back up. Nothing like adding a practical lesson for the kids when the opportunity presents itself.

For the next run, many other people wanted to ride. We had as many as 14 on at one time, mostly children. All were pretty good about grabbing onto the rope and helping haul it back to the top. We began to have some night sledding parties for our adult friends, and one time we had 12 adults on board with a calculated weight of over a ton! When rolling full tilt down crisp, granulated and icy snow, it produced a loud hissing roar, sounding a bit like a muted jet engine or escaping steam from an old boiler.

We used that thing for many years, and it held up well. The farmer let us store the sled in his barn, so we didn’t have to transport it home every time. I simply forgot about it in later years. The kids had grown up, my wife passed away and I built a smaller house for myself farther away and rarely passed that way. I often wonder what happened to the multipassenger aluminum flyer. When snow is on the ground these days, I hope someone with a bit of winter spirit and energy is using it even today for the thrills and fun for which it was built all those years ago.

The author lives in Manheim.

