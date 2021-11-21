It was our mother’s traditional candied sweet potatoes that almost caused a disaster that Thanksgiving.

My sister, Pat, lived in a large farmhouse and it was her turn to host our family dinner. My job was to pick up our parents and Mom’s special candied sweet potatoes and deliver them to the farm in time for dinner. I carefully stowed the Crock-Pot safely in the trunk, making certain all was secure, and, in spite of the winding, bumpy roads, we arrived with plenty of time to spare.

Pat welcomed us as we got out of the car, and as everyone else walked to the house I opened the trunk to retrieve the sweet potatoes. I was horrified to discover the Crock-Pot had not only spilled but had unbelievably upended itself. It was totally upside down with sweet, sticky syrup soaking into the carpeted floor.

By this time, Pat was laughing because that is how she deals with impossible situations, and I was trying to remain serious for I had no clue what to do next, as it was obviously up to me to come with a solution.

Finally I instructed her, “Bring me a plate from the kitchen and don’t let anyone see you — and most of all, DON’T TELL MOM.”

I swiftly slid the plate under the upended Crock-Pot, flipped it upright, placed the lid on top and warned my sister to act as though nothing was out of the ordinary.

In the meantime, I found three barn cats, threw them into the trunk and watched as they happily cleaned up the sticky mess. Then, I sneaked into the kitchen to my sister who was still trying to contain her giggles.

Luckily, everyone else was visiting and chattering in the living room and no one noticed us scheming in the kitchen.

“All the syrup leaked out,” I said. “We have to think of something.” After we made certain all visible trunk debris was skimmed off, we added an entire bottle of pancake syrup and dumped everything into a serving dish.

As the sweet potatoes were passed to me, like my sister, I politely declined. I simply could not look at Pat throughout the meal, especially when my niece said, “Aunt Janie, you should try these — they are the best ones I ever ate.”

The author lives in Mountville.