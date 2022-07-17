I was living in Belgium, playing basketball for a Belgian team. It was early December, and my sister arrived from the U.S. to stay with me for a while. She had just gone through a divorce and felt she needed to get as far away from her ex as possible.

The first weekend she was there, we decided to visit Paris. This was back in the ’70s, and there were very few McDonald’s in Europe, but there was one in Paris.

I said, “Hey, there is a McDonald’s in Paris; we can go there and get a Big Mac.”

“No way!” my sister replied. “I did not come all the way over here to go to a McDonald’s. We are going to a French restaurant and having French wine, French bread and French onion soup.” So that is what we did.

We were very careful with our finances, and were on what “Europe on $5 a Day” called a sub-starvation budget. I think the waiter could see that and refilled our bread basket several times. In those days, it was possible to travel in Europe on $5 a day (excluding transportation costs).

Our father was born in Copenhagen, so over the Christmas holiday we took a train up to Denmark. We spent Christmas with our cousins, enjoying a Danish Christmas and all the Danish treats.

Since we were only a few hours away, we decided to go to Stockholm, Sweden. We were on that sub-starvation budget and low on funds, so my sister and I chose to hitchhike our way there. We had no trouble getting rides to Stockholm, and we stayed in a youth hostel set up in a schooner.

And, at my sister’s insistence, we each had a Big Mac at McDonald’s!

So, the day came for us to hitchhike back to Copenhagen. We took the bus to a place on the highway that we were told was the best area to get rides. It was a good place, but everyone else looking for a ride knew that, too. There were 15 to 20 other individuals and couples there as well. We stood in a place that seemed like a good location, far enough from everyone else, but easy for cars to see us. We stuck out our thumbs and waited, and waited, and waited. Every once in a while, we would see someone stop for another hitchhiker, but not us. It was very cold and our toes were starting to freeze. We put on our best smiles and tried look as friendly as possible.

I did not know it at the time, but my sister said to herself, “I am counting 100 more cars, and if I get to 100, we are taking a train. I am not staying out here in the cold much longer.” Thankfully, a car stopped for us before she got to 100. I opened the car door and the driver said something like, “I need help. I am wondering if you could do me a favor?” I was thinking sure, but we need the favor, what can we do for you? So we said, “Sure, what can we do?” His said, “I have two cars and I need someone to drive one to Copenhagen for me. Would you do that?” “Sure!” I said, and we jumped in.

He drove us to his home, and we expected to get into another vehicle and follow him to Copenhagen. However, he told us he was not ready to go yet and handed us the keys to a brand-new BMW with less than 3,000 kilometers on it. He wrote down our names and passport numbers, and gave us 50 Swedish kroner for gas and an address for where to leave the car. He told us to park in a parking lot at that address, put the keys in the glove box and lock the car; he said he would pick it up later.

So, off we went! We had a fleeting thought about visiting Oslo on the way to Copenhagen, but decided against it. We also started to worry that we were driving a stolen car. In our excitement, we did not even think to get the address of the man who gave us the car, and we would never be able to find his house again.

But all our worrying was for naught. We arrived safely in Copenhagen, parked the car as instructed, and caught our train back to Brussels the next day.

The author lives in Maytown.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.