When my husband and I drove across East Germany (the German Democratic Republic/GDR) in 1970 on our way to West Berlin, I could never have imagined someday spending a semester in the East that would turn out to be a highlight of my life. I couldn’t have imagined making lifelong East German friends.

I confess to being nervous on this trip, particularly because I worried that my husband might get arrested for exceeding the speed limit. And then back in West Germany I freaked out when, out of curiosity, he drove down a dirt lane toward one of the East German guard towers on the border.

Fast-forward to 1989, when I assisted my husband (with a Penn State Ph.D. in German) with directing the Goshen College study-abroad program in the East German city of Jena, which was dominated by Schiller University and the eastern Zeiss works, manufacturer of optical instruments. This was before the Berlin Wall fell, while the GDR was still ruled by the Communist Party.

(Actually, the Wall divided East and West Berlin; the border between the two countries was fortified with fences, land mines, and guard towers.)

With 25 students and our 14-year-old son, we were in Jena from late April to late July. Our students, along with our son and me, took excursions and attended German language classes and lectures on various aspects of the country taught by university faculty membersWe also had 10 excursions, most daylong, two longer ones to Dresden and East Berlin. With much of Germany’s rich cultural history found in the East, our excursions took us to such places as the church where Bach had his first job as organist, the castle where Martin Luther threw his inkwell at the “devil” while translating the New Testament into German and Weimar, home of Schiller and Goethe, the two greatest figures in German literature.

On a visit to the Buchenwald Concentration Camp we saw the dark side of Germany history.

Police state

One particular experience in 1989 gave us a vivid sense of what it was like to live in a police state.

My husband arranged for our interested students to play soccer on a field in Jena. There, some of the guys became friends with Michael Jahn, who had played professional soccer for Jena but was cut from the team when he applied to leave the country. Banned from normal employment then, Michael lived with his mother and did odd jobs. When Larry — one of our three students who are now residents of Lancaster — learned that Michael’s mother was a piano teacher, he signed up for lessons with her.

Frau Jahn invited Larry, my husband, and me for dinner one evening. Included in the dinner party were Michael and his girlfriend. In the course of the pleasant evening, there was a knock at the door, and a young woman came in and joined in the conversation. One day soon afterward, Frau Jahn met my husband on the street by chance and excitedly explained what had occurred.

She had told the uninvited woman that she had guests, but the woman said it didn’t matter and pushed her way into the apartment. The Stasi (secret police) had sent this woman, a former girlfriend of Michael’s, to see what we were doing there; they had threatened her with ending her university student status if she didn’t cooperate. They undoubtedly believed we were trying to help Michael escape to the West — we weren’t.

The Berlin Wall fell on Nov. 9, and the next year Michael helped with the soccer program at Goshen College.

Only three months earlier, a friend in a village near Jena had said to us that she would like to visit the West just once in her life, and her husband had retorted, “Forget it; it will never happen.” That Christmas, Gislinde wrote, “We’ve been to the West and were astounded by the luxuries.”

The Soviets’ fiery war games on the opposite hill from our dormitory, and their jets flying low over the city, were unnerving, but, unlike the East German people, I never felt fearful in Jena — although we were sure our phone was tapped, our mail was opened, and we were followed.

One of our friends whispered, even when he talked about sensitive issues on our hike together through the countryside. Only after the GDR government collapsed did our excursion guide feel unafraid to tell us that her husband was an officer (not by choice) in the East German army; Monika and Frank became two of our best lifelong German friends.

When we asked the East Germans about their biggest complaints, they said it was the lack of freedom to travel and to speak their minds. When we asked our students to write about what they liked best about East Germany, the three things mentioned most often were the Thuringian Landschaft, the Sicherheit and the Gastfreundlichkeit (landscape, security, hospitality). In their police state, the East Germans obviously paid a high price for that security.

I have unbelievable stories about the hospitality. As a lifelong East German friend said back then, we people get along; it’s our governments that don’t. That woman fell in love with Lancaster, especially Central Market, when she lived here with her husband, Günter Hänse, during his six-month guest professorship at F&M in 1991.

