This past Thanksgiving, I had no plan to bake or buy a pie. My plan for the holiday was to hike with my stepdaughter and enjoy a solitary meal at home without pie.

On the day before Thanksgiving, my friend Lois called and said that her neighbor just delivered a homemade lemon sponge pie.

She wanted to know if I’d like to join her for a simple supper, with the pie for dessert.

I said “yes” and “thank you!”

We dined on her back screened-in porch with a heat lamp. And she gave me a piece of pie to take home for Thanksgiving.

On my walk home, my neighbor Kari was outside cutting pieces of Costco pies for the block.

She asked if I’d like a piece. I said, “No thanks. I’m in good shape as far as pie is concerned. But thank you, anyway.”

Thanksgiving morning, my friend Gladys called me and asked if I’d like to share an asparagus quiche with her that morning. It was a beautiful warm day; we’d eat out in her backyard.

I said “yes” and “thank you!”

Later that day, after my Thanksgiving day hike, I got a call from my neighbor, Rick, who said that there’s a piece of homemade pumpkin pie at his house with my name on it.

He asked if he could deliver it. I said “yes” and “thank you!”

That made two pieces of pie for Thanksgiving Day.

The Friday after Thanksgiving, my plan was to hike with a group at Money Rocks County Park. My buddy Linda was to join me. She decided not to go, but she wanted to know if she could drop off a treat: four mini sweet potato pies. I said “yes” and “thank you!”

Then, on Saturday, I cared for my friend Beth’s four cats while she was at her mountain cabin.

Her note said: “Check out the fridge — there’s a treat for you.”

It was a pumpkin roll, filled with cream cheese filling.

I certainly am grateful for the pies, etc. But I’m most grateful for the friends who gifted them.

As I approached Christmas, I had no plan to bake or buy Christmas cookies ...

The author lives in Lancaster. She says this story, which she wrote late last year, is probably the first story she has written since elementary school.

