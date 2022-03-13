My family moved into the barroom — made into an apartment — of the former Swartzbaugh Hotel on Hollinger Hill, between Willow Street and Lyndon, after we moved from Perry County to Lancaster County in 1943.

Upstairs in the former hotel, my Uncle Musser and Aunt Esther Landis lived with their eight children. Patsy was my cousin, and the youngest of these eight.

Two years older than me, she still made time to be my friend, and we had some really pleasant times together.

Raking the fall leaves into piles that formed a “living room,” “kitchen” and “bedrooms,” all with areas for windows and doors, occupied some of our time. We “skinned the cat” on the railing that was along the walkway to the steps leading to the parking area.

(In looking back, I recall that the railing was protecting people from going too close to the deep drop-off on the other side.)

One year, Aunt Esther and my mother, Mary Foose, sewed matching Easter outfits for Patsy and me — with matching pocketbooks. Patsy had a pink outfit, and I had a blue one.

The same as for everyone else, time separated us. We grew, married, had children, became widowed and moved back into the same area in which we grew up.

Reconnecting

Again we connected. We traveled to a Women of Faith conference in Philadelphia. We spent a weekend in Cape Cod at the John DeBrine Prophecy Conferences.

(Patsy just really enjoyed his conferences and preaching; personally, I thought he only had something to say if it could be said in cliches or platitudes. But that gentleman is deceased now and cannot defend himself.)

We also listened to the Navy Band at the Rawlinsville Bible Conference music evenings and drove to Baltimore to attend the tattoo ceremony featuring patriotic music, military pageantry, living history and a concert by the U.S. Navy Band, Drill Team and Color Guard.

We drove to the Blain fairgrounds in Perry County, especially to purchase our share of stuffed hog maw (stuffed pig stomach, or “French goose”).

The facilities included long rows of outhouses and, just outside those doors, a wash basin full of water containing floating insects and a bar of soap. You’d just shake your hands off to dry them.

Patsy was driving and did not want to drive home that same evening, so we went to a bed-and-breakfast not far from Blain. Our hosts there were Gladys and Ralph Albright, who also owned a dairy farm. While chatting with our hosts at breakfast, we discovered that they were part of the wedding party for another of our cousins, George Titzell. Small world.

One year, I talked Patsy into participating in the Lancaster County Senior Games. At that time, they were held at a Franklin & Marshall College gym along the Harrisburg Pike. In one game, I was reaching to catch a returned basketball, over-reached, fell backwards and landed on my left hand, which resulted in a broken wrist.

That sort of stopped that game as aides came running to help me get back upright. I also wet my beige capris — very conspicuous.

Patsy drove me to the emergency room, where a thing called a sugar tong was placed over the whole left arm to be kept on until the swelling went down and a doctor could set that bone. I was given a pair of paper pants to wear as Patsy drove me home.

Again, the same as for everyone else, we grew not only wiser, but older, and the challenges of being of the older generations have visited us. Patsy is now in an assisted living facility in Lancaster and being very well cared for, and she always looks good and content when I visit — and she remembers me.

Because of similar challenges, it was recently decided by my children and I that I should go live with my daughter and her husband in Tennessee. It is a good decision, and I am closer to half of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

When springtime comes to Tennessee, I will search out volunteer opportunities and have already found a Gospel-teaching church to attend. God is great every day and worthy of our praise.

The author, a 1955 McCaskey High School alumna who lived in West Hempfield Township, recently moved to Loudon County, Tennessee.

