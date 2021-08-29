Kathy Moser, 65, of Columbia, wants to be remembered as a giver. And after a 40-year career of coaching, teaching and counseling in the Red Lion Area School District, it’s safe to say she’s given a lot to central Pennsylvania youth. “I always wanted to try and give back,” Moser says. “I had some really good teachers when I was in high school, and in the counseling role, you can give more to the student than you can just in the classroom. It warms your heart to know that you touched a kid’s life.”

And her legacy of helping students as a school counselor in York County schools lives on — in two other counselors. Her daughter Jill Nobile, 41, of Columbia, is a school counselor at Dallastown High School. Her other daughter Jamie Wolf, 36, of Columbia, will be an elementary school counselor in the Northeastern (York) School District this fall.

Moser has another daughter who works as an emergency room nurse in Berks County.

“She didn’t follow in our footsteps, but she’s in a helping career,” Moser says.

She feels a sense of pride knowing her daughters are continuing the tradition.

“It warms my heart to know that two of my girls are following in my footsteps and carrying on our legacy,” Moser says.

Across the river

Moser graduated from East Stroudsburg University in 1977 and got a job as a physical education teacher and girls volleyball coach at Red Lion Area School District that fall.

“I enjoyed coaching, and that’s what led me into counseling,” Moser says.

While coaching her students on the court, Moser realized she could also coach them in their lives. She then worked as a guidance counselor for 22 years and retired in 2017 after 40 years of working at Red Lion.

In 1977, there weren’t too many job opportunities in the education field. The scarcity was a national trend. During the 1970 and early 1980s, public school enrollment decreased while the number of teachers generally increased, according to data from the National Center of Education Statistics.

For the 1977-78 school year, she was set up to be a substitute teacher, but then got the call from Red Lion offering her a job.

“Schools are really short on teachers and bus drivers and substitutes, but back in that day, there was an overabundance,” Moser says. “So I stayed at Red Lion, and we built a house that was close to Route 30, so it would be a half-an-hour trip.”

Driving from Lancaster to York every morning for work gave Moser the opportunity to put her “teacher hat” on, and prepare for the day’s events. On the drive home from York, she says she’d put her “mom hat” on.

“I never wanted my kids to be in the same school district where I taught,” Moser says. “I wanted them to get whatever accolades they get on their own. I didn’t want any extra favors for them. And that’s why I stayed where I was and I didn’t really go over (to work in Lancaster.)”

In her daughters’ eyes

One of Moser’s daughters, Jill Nobile, did not start her career as a school counselor — in fact, she didn’t even start in the education field.

She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with an undergraduate degree in business management, and worked in human resources for UPMC. Realizing she wanted to come back east, she earned her master’s degree in business education at Robert Morris University and was a business education teacher at Dallastown High School for 12 years.

“I realized when I was in the classroom I liked the classroom building relationships, but you really couldn’t help a kid one on one,” Nobile said.

During her time in the classroom, she completed her school counseling certification at Lancaster Bible College and joined Dallastown High School’s counseling office in 2017.

And Nobile was able to connect with her mom over counseling high school students. Because their roles are similar, they like to talk and bounce ideas off to

each other.

“If you have a long, frustrating day, to be able to come home and talk to my mom on the way home or going to school like, ‘I’m going to do this on a topic,’ it’s somebody else to relate to and understand what it’s like,” Nobile says.

And Jamie Wolf, who is going to be joining the school counselor ranks this fall, can always rely on her family for advice.

“If you’re not in the education world, it’s hard to understand,” Wolf says. “My husband’s like, ‘What? You have to do this?’ and when I talk about it to my mom, she says ‘Oh yeah, I remember doing that.’ ”

Wolf will also be a school counselor in York County, but at the elementary level.

She graduated from Lock Haven University in 2007 with an undergraduate degree in elementary education, and was a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Northeastern for eight years. She then worked as a second grade teacher for the past five years, and will now be a school counselor at the K-3 building this year.

“Seeing my mom as a role model, she absolutely loved her job, and not many people can say that they truly love what they do,” Wolf said.

A crucial role

The field of school counseling has evolved over the years — and Moser, Nobile and Wolf have observed an increase in mental health issues. At Dallastown, Nobile attended an Aevidum workshop, and helped create a mental health awareness club at the school.

“There’s these huge mental health issues that are out there and a lot of these kids are struggling,” Nobile says. “It was nice when you’re able to work with them one on one and kind of help them through their struggles, and get the help that they need.”

Being a school counselor requires empathy, patience, hard work and multitasking: all of which have been pushed to the next level in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was different this past year than it’s ever been, because you had kids that were transitioning between in-person learning and virtual,” Nobile says. “It’s definitely a difference, and I think we’re gearing up to kind of see how this has changed, and expecting an increase in mental health in trying to provide services.”

Although school counseling can be a difficult profession, touching the future of a child’s life makes it all worthwhile for Moser and her daughters. At the end of this school year, Wolf received a letter from a graduating senior who had her as a teacher in fifth and sixth grades. Her parents were going through a divorce at the time, and Wolf shared the student’s comments with the school counselor.

“She wrote me a thank-you note thanking me for telling the guidance counselor what she was saying, because she was able to get the help that she needed,” Wolf says. “I didn’t realize that by me saying something to the school counselor got the ball rolling to help her, and she was really appreciative.”

And making a difference in a student’s life is what counseling is all about.

“It was a very rewarding career,” she says, smiling at her daughters. “I don’t know if they’re going to make 40 years, but we’ll see.”