My wife, Sue, and I look forward to experiencing the great, noisy blizzards of snow geese that annually gather at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area’s 400-acre lake around late January. Their great masses of more than 100,000 birds, at times, are always thrilling to us, and interesting to watch. But I am most interested in their unique flight patterns.

I’ve noticed the stately snow geese do everything together in great flocks, including resting on impoundments, feeding in fields and flying. I see skein after skein of constantly gabbling snow geese daily leave the safety of Middle Creek’s lake, in rapid succession, and fly, like waves sliding up a beach, flock after flock, across the sky to nearby harvested corn fields to feed on corn kernels, or to winter rye fields to ingest green shoots of rye.

Soon I see those snow goose groups swirl into the wind over their chosen feeding field, noisy gang after gang. And then I am thrilled to see each descending bird in every flock set its wings like a parachute to float into the wind to the ground. To me, those great, whirling gangs of snow geese resemble clouds with large, feathered flakes falling out of them to the ground, whitening it with their great numbers.

I’ve always been intrigued to see in the distance one field in an area that looks like it is covered with snow, while fields around it are still brown or green. Of course, the field is covered with thousands of snow geese all feeding together until the food is gone. Then they all fly to another field, and another.

I have often seen many thousands of snow geese in great masses on a lake or field suddenly erupt at once into the air, with a sudden, deafening roar of cackling and beating wings, at the approach of a bald eagle or some other threat. I notice that the background disappears behind a blizzard of ascending snow geese. And I also don’t remember a single collision of those geese in their tremendous, airborne masses.

I’ve watched how snow goose flocks take flight at once, without collision. It looks to me like one end of the great horde takes flight first, then each bird across the gang, in rapid succession, rises until, within seconds, the whole gathering is airborne in a great, spinning cloud. To me, those rising, noisy flocks resemble sheets being lifted off beds, from one corner to the other.

At least a few times, Sue and I have been engulfed by whirling, ear-splitting blizzards of snow geese parachuting down right around the car we sat in along a road by a field at Middle Creek. And as snow geese came down close to us, more and more geese were coming from behind. We were thrilled! We felt we were part of those great, wonderful flocks that quickly whitened the fields around us.

I’m always thrilled to experience blizzards of flying snow geese. And I have been fascinated by their habits. Their wonderful hordes are intriguing and inspiring to me.

The author lives in New Holland. For information on the upcoming annual snow geese migration at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, visit LancasterOnline at lanc.news/MiddleCreekGeese or check the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at pgc.pa.gov.

