This is a real life story: Back in the segregated 1950s, a young mother was headed home from Florida after visiting her dying father. Traveling by bus, far south of the Mason-Dixon Line, this young white mother, seated in the front of the bus, noticed a woman with a baby the same age as her own baby.

Homesick for her own infant, waiting at home with an aunt, she went to the back of the bus and asked to hold the infant.

Segregation didn’t hold a place in the heart of the young mother who wasn’t supposed to acknowledge a mother in the back of the bus, much less hold and soothe her restless infant.

The young mother, from the front of the bus, was our mother. She made her own rules that day, one young mother connecting to another.

Our mother took to heart the song we learned in Sunday school about Jesus loving all the children of the world: “They are precious in His sight.” She didn’t see a different color of skin, she saw another human being. Our mother always did make her own rules to do the right thing, even before it became a national law.

Our mother was a peacemaker. She didn’t attend protests and rallies; instead, she placed her energy and time into becoming involved in rebuilding after a wrong or after a war — rebuilding, by silently moving mountains.

Another real-life story: In the 1970s, Asian refugees arrived in the U.S. as a result of a U.S.-sponsored evacuation program following the end of the Vietnam War. Our mother, as a peacemaker, responded with action, giving her time and attention to a scared young refugee mother with two young children.

They didn’t speak the same language, yet as mothers they understood each other — through warmth, smiles, peace and, most of all, the bond of motherhood — as Mom helped this young evacuated refugee set up housekeeping in America.

“They are precious in His sight.” Silently, moving mountains through peace, this was our mother, living out our Sunday school song.

In Mother’s house, with Dad by her side, every room had an abundance of chairs and sofas, always inviting and room for all to gather. Mom also stepped up to the plate to help any child, in her realm of family and friends, when help, comfort or babysitting was needed — even when her own plate was full.

There was warmth and hospitality and a room full of chairs, where all were welcome.

In a world where chaos and confusion can feel normal, I can take to heart the legacy of our mother: “Give and you shall receive,” making the world a better place.

The author lives in Narvon. She says wrote this while grieving for her mother, Roseine J. Sensenig, 87, who passed away in August 2020 and is survived by her eight children and their families.