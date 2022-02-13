I first met Muoi Van Nguyen on Jan. 9, 1979, when he, his wife and four sons arrived at the Lancaster Airport as refugees from Vietnam. I was a member of a group of folks from four area churches who had agreed to sponsor the family and I was also an employee of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, which had been assigned the Nguyen family.

In the 43 years that I have known Muoi, I have learned much and have shared much with him. So, when I heard that he died from a pancreatic tumor on Dec. 16, 2021, I decided to write a tribute to tell others what the wisdom and caring from this friend has meant to me and my family.

Muoi had been a teacher in Vietnam but the war there ended that. He was drafted and served as an officer in the South Vietnamese army and was sent to Virginia for training (so he knew about laundromats and pizza).

When he “flunked out” of the Communist reeducation camp, he supported his family by making Venetian blinds — until, as punishment, he was not able to purchase the materials he needed for his business.

No longer able to support his family and with his sons not being able to go to school, Muoi and his family escaped at night as “boat people“ and were in a Thailand refugee camp for a year until they were approved for entrance to the United States.

He had several jobs here as a laborer: in a Leola mobile home factory, for Hamilton Tech in Lancaster and Tyson’s in New Holland, where he lived. With his English-speaking abilities, he also worked for Catholic Social Services as a case worker for newly arrived refugees.

When I asked Muoi what his goal for his future was, he said he wanted his sons to be able to get an education, and then and then he’d be ready to die! This was a surprising answer from a man in his early 40s. As each son graduated from college, we laughed about this goal and I told him that his life would begin after his boys were educated. The years have brought four daughters-in-law and six grandchildren into his family.

Everyone in Muoi’s family became U.S. citizens and two of his sons became Eagle Scouts while living in New Holland. One lives in California, another in Michigan and the other two in Texas, where Muoi and his wife, Tuyet, relocated after both retired.

On a visit back to Vietnam, Muoi was happy to hear that the home he had owned and had walked away from was being used as a school.

This is my tribute to a good friend who, as a brave man, began a new life and a land where he could be free.

The author lives in Lancaster.

