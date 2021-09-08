“Addiction thrives on isolation,” says Scott Theurer, a member of the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance and one of the organizers of Recovery Day Lancaster. “And COVID has been the chief sponsor of isolation.”

Theurer says community overdose rates have spiked during the pandemic, and even as businesses began to reopen and live events resumed, overdoses have dropped only slightly in recent months.

“We’re looking at this as a real need for the community — for people in recovery and families that have lost people,” Theurer says.

After moving last year’s event online, Theurer and other members of the Recovery Day Lancaster planning organization felt it was especially important to gather together in person this year to celebrate the journey of recovery — with added health precautions — even in the middle of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Theurer says that even though the local recovery community was able to join together last year online, he heard a lot of feedback that the cancellation of the live event created a feeling of vacancy in 2020.

“This event has always been about fellowship, unity and celebration,” Theurer says. “Last year’s event was nice, but it really wasn’t the same thing. This event sort of takes on a new meaning this year.”

IF YOU GO What: The Eighth Annual Recovery Day Lancaster. Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster, 17603. When: Sat., Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Lunch tickets are $5 and can be purchased at recovery-day-lancaster.ticketleap.com/lunch-tix. More info: Find more information at lancastercountyrecovery.com. Sign up for the 5K at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lancaster/5KRunWalkforRecovery2021.

Schedule of events

The eighth annual Recovery Day Lancaster event takes place Saturday at Buchanan Park in Lancaster. The event begins with the first-ever 5K Run for Recovery at 9:30 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The event also features speakers, the Walk for Recovery, a pop-up Little Free Library with books on the recovery process and various support groups with be in attendance. A concert featuring a Half Past Dead — a Grateful Dead tribute band — and the Octavia Blues Band begins at 11 a.m. Hess’s Barbecue Catering and Upohar World Kitchen will offer boxed lunches with barbecue and vegan options, respectively.

Theurer says he’s heard many people say they feel a collective energy that extends well past the day of the event.

“Something we learn in recovery is how to do things and how to live sober,” says Theurer. “I’ve been told by past participants that’s why they love to come to this event — because they just feel so charged up from it for weeks following. It’s an example of how you can live life to the fullest in sobriety or in recovery and be full and happy in life.”

Theurer says that though many people new to recovery may be coming from bleak places in their lives, the recovery journey is ultimately one of tremendous hope and Lancaster County’s recovery community is extremely diverse and welcoming.

“People that might be curious about recovery can find a lot of resources here,” says Theurer. “There’s going to be a lot of support and treatment professionals there who can answer questions. There’s going to be a lot of family resources there. I would say anybody in that park that day will be able to help somebody who might be seeking more information and get support. It’s a great place just to check things out.”

COVID-19 precautions

For Theurer, and other members of the Recovery Lancaster organization, keeping people safe and comfortable during this time of increased pandemic-related stress is of the utmost importance. And the organizers have taken every precaution to ensure the safety of participants during the event including having several hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations on site as well as complimentary masks for anyone who forgets to bring one. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health — one of the event’s sponsors — is expected to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations. Theurer encourages participants to be thoughtful about the spread of COVID-19.

“A lot of times folks who have a substance use disorder also have issues with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and various other behavioral health issues,” Theurer says. “And this climate is very not conducive to those conditions. It’s very nerve-wracking for people. They’re afraid to go out and seek support if they don’t want to be in crowds of people. It’s challenging on a lot of levels for people who are trying to remain sober.”

Though the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an era of isolation and increased overdoses, Theurer says he feels proud of how the local recovery community has risen to the challenge.

“Through the COVID period we’ve also had a lot of celebration and a lot of victories,” says Theurer. “There’s been a lot people in recovery reaching out and taking it on themselves to take care of each other. We’ve learned how to do meetings differently. We’ve had to be inventive, and we’ve had to support each other. We are really showing what recovery is. I’m looking forward to this as being a real celebration on a lot of fronts. It’s just going to be a relief to be physically around each other again.”

LOCAL RECOVERY RESOURCES Theurer says Lancaster is known for having a diverse, welcoming a particularly strong recovery community. He recommends that anyone interested in learning more about the recovery process can start by seeking support from the following two local organizations. COMPASS MARK compassmark.org

717-299-2831

“Compass Mark has a very strong resource and referral department. Amy Sechrist can help get you where you need to be,” says Theurer. “I think that’s a really little-known resource that the country has and it’s really beneficial for families that don’t know where to turn to. That’s a really valuable number to have.” THE RASE PROJECT raseproject.org

717-2953080

“The RASE Project at 131 E. Orange St. is a walk-in center so anybody that’s seeking help or treatment can walk through the front door. Or they can call and talk to a certified recovery specialist — which is a person in recovery that’s trained offering support and referrals to those who need it,” says Theurer.