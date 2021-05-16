An orphan, an athlete and a scholar walks into the room.

No joke.

John C. Stauffer, my maternal grandfather, was in fact, an orphan, an athlete and a scholar.

The life-changing events that he endured as an orphan and young adult were challenges that I cannot easily explain through this article, but challenges that certainly affected his life choices.

Blessed with wicked athletic skills, he found a haven in organized sports, earning accolades in every sport he played: football, baseball, basketball and track and field. His continued participation in sports through his university days brought him great honor and camaraderie and introduced a sense of discipline, dedication, and trusted teamwork.

In a short autobiography, which he submitted when being admitted into the Columbia Hall of Fame, he states that “... above and beyond an individual’s natural ability and ambition, certain other conditions must exist in order for one to progress very far. It is my opinion that a combination of the right place, the right time and the right people must all come together to create the most favorable opportunity. I have been most fortunate in this respect.”

He believed he would not have been able to achieve as much as he did without the help of others. That is why it is significant that he turned his harrowing childhood experience into a passion for service to the poor and those less fortunate.

There is no more evidence of this than in the work he did at Stevens Trade School, now Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, in Lancaster — the school for orphaned boys that he attended during his late teens, the school where he taught and coached in his late 20s and the school where, by his late 30s, he became the superintendent and oversaw the education and well-being of hundreds of young boys for the next 25 years.

While there, he dedicated himself to the ideals of free education for the underprivileged, as set forth by the last will and testament of Thaddeus Stevens.

However, as superintendent of the school, my grandfather was able to do much more. He spoke at many events throughout the city, proudly extolling the passion that Stevens had for giving those less fortunate the education opportunities they would otherwise not be able to afford. To further his reach, my grandfather actively participated as a member, and often as chairman or president, of the Zoning Board, the Recreation Commission, and the City School Board of Lancaster. And even in his retirement he could not resist taking on the chairman’s role for the Parks and Recreation commission of his local township. I believe he chose this as his life’s work because he genuinely believed in the ideals set forth by Thaddeus Stevens.

Maybe it is not so coincidental that my grandfather and Stevens had parallel life experiences. Quotes from Stevens could easily be used to confer thoughts that my grandfather may have had throughout his life. Most notably:

“I will be satisfied if my epitaph shall be written thus: ‘Here lies one who never rose to any eminence, who only courted the low ambition to have it said that he striven to ameliorate the condition of the poor, the lowly, the downtrodden of every race and language and color.’ ” — Thaddeus Stevens, Jan. 13, 1865

My grandfather managed to channel the events of his troubled childhood and transform the orphan, athlete and scholar he once was, into a strong, discerning and honorable man — a man set forth on a humble path of service as a coach, an educator, and a community leader.

The author grew up in Lancaster County, and now lives in Philadelphia. His grandfather, John C. Stauffer, died in 1986.