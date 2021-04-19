Do you have questions about Lancaster County’s recycling system — what you can put in your bin and what you should never put out at the curb?

The Lancaster Solid Waste Authority and Penn Waste are using the observance of Earth Day to offer a free virtual talk, “Everything You Don’t Know About Recycling,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

The online program will be followed by a panel discussion, during which you can get your recycling questions answered.

As part of the program, Penn Waste will take participants on a behind-the-scenes virtual tour of its recycling facility in York, to let the public see what happens to their recyclables — how they’re sorted and reused.

Those who register, attend the event and fill out a survey will be entered to win a recycling prize pack — including such items as a restaurant gift card, an umbrella, phone charger, coffee mug and more — worth more than $200.

The program is free, but those wishing to watch must register. For information or to register, visit lanc.news/EarthDayRecycling.