People volunteer for a range of reasons. One major reason is that they want to make a positive change in the community, and they do this by serving with an organization that is working to address a key community issue.

Direct volunteer service is one way of doing that, using physical labor and skills to serve an organization. Many nonprofits rely on direct service volunteers to support their programs and community initiatives. Another type of valuable volunteering is serving on a nonprofit board. All nonprofits rely on volunteers who serve as board members, helping to lead and guide the organization.

Volunteering to serve on a board is a way to support an important cause while using your time and abilities to guide an organization’s direction and to shape its future. Board members are regularly involved helping make strategic decisions and engaging in long-range planning. They also are responsible for financial oversight and are often involved in fundraising to support the organization.

Overall, board members are responsible for making sure that the organization’s assets, which include its staff, facilities, volunteers, financial resources and goodwill, are all used to advance the organization’s mission. Direct volunteer service can be a pathway to get involved with an organization and develop experience that can lead to serving as a board member. Nonprofits are regularly looking for board members, including people with interest and experience in planning and fundraising. They also are looking for board members who are connected to the community the organization serves.

United Way of Lancaster County works to build community capacity by supporting local nonprofit organizations and encourages community members to volunteer by serving on local nonprofit boards. In the last year, the United Way’s Equity Committee relaunched Project Blueprint, an initiative to expand nonprofit board diversity in Lancaster County.

About Project Blueprint

Project Blueprint is a training program that equips underrepresented and diverse individuals to serve on nonprofit boards by developing skills and providing resources to effectively serve on a board and in board leadership positions. In addition, Project Blueprint also provides training for organizations who are willing to take a deeper dive into addressing inequity at the board level and to learn how they can be authentically inclusive, culturally competent and welcoming to new board members.

Both parts of Project Blueprint are designed to work together to diversify Lancaster County nonprofit boards while helping them function more effectively and better reflect the communities they serve.

We are looking for underrepresented and diverse individuals who are interested in serving on a nonprofit board and who would like to participate in our Project Blueprint individual training. The training will begin in late August and will meet monthly throughout the following 11 months. We are also looking for organizations that are interested in participating in our next organizational training, with that training starting later this year. For more information, please visit uwlanc.org/projectblueprint.

Find volunteer opportunities

Visit the United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com. At the site you’ll find a variety of volunteer needs from around the county, including direct service, skills-based service and nonprofit board service, and you’ll be able to sign up for updates as new needs are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.