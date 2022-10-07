Poppy and Violet are two female guinea pigs that were abandoned in an apartment along with a rabbit that has since been adopted. When the ORCA staff arrived at the apartment, the animals were found in neglectful living conditions and were very scared because of little social contact.

Poppy has medium-length hair that’s brown with some white in color. Violet has short hair and is white with a few black and tan markings. They love their fresh vegetables, timothy hay and a few treats. They are a lot more social since being rescued.

Since Poppy and Violet were found and housed together and seem to be a bonded pair, ORCA is asking that they be adopted together.

To arrange a meet and greet, call ORCA at 717-397-8922. The ORCA office is at 608 N. Lime St.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Gizmo, a 10-year-old, mixed breed male dog, was still available for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.