Meet Abbey, a spunky, 7-year-old mixed-breed female dog looking for a home to spend her golden years. Abbey enjoys attention and affection from people, and she has an easygoing personality despite having had a pretty rough past. She could probably live with another dog or cat as long as they are mellow like her. With her sweet disposition, kids are welcome. Give this wonderful companion and snuggle-buddy a chance.

The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. Meet-and-greet appointments are highly recommended. Anyone interested in meeting an animal can contact the center via email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about its adoption process and to set up an appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Treasure, a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat, was still available for adoption at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, formerly the Humane League.