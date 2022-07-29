Much like her name, Treasure is a real find. There’s no need to go on an epic quest to get her all to yourself — she is right at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving.

Looking for a home just as laid-back as she is, Treasure enjoys the simple things: laser toys, catnip and bird-watching on a cozy windowsill.

You may be unable to tell from her picture that Treasure is a bit chunky. At only 2 years old, she already feels the effects of being overweight and has some stiffness in her joints. A home that can keep Treasure on a diet and ensure she gets exercise would be perfect.

Are you interested in making your life richer by adopting Treasure? Be sure to visit her today. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, in East Lampeter Township, is open for adoptions seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

